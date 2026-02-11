Hicks Landscapes Earns Four LINLA Awards for Standout Residential Landscape Design Across Long Island

Hicks Landscapes LINLA Gold Award Winner - Category: Residential Entrance Hicks Landscapes LINLA Silver Award Winner - Category: Mini Scapes Hicks Landscapes LINLA Bronze Award Winner - Category: Active Use Area

2025–26 Environmental Enhancement Awards recognize excellence in landscape design and construction

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Long Island homeowners continue to invest in outdoor spaces that extend the way they live, entertain, and relax at home, Hicks Landscapes , the design/build division of Hicks Nurseries, has been recognized with four honors at the 2025–26 Long Island Nursery and Landscape Association (LINLA) Environmental Enhancement Awards.The award-winning projects representing grand residential entrances, intimate garden retreats, and large-scale recreational landscapes earned two Gold Awards, one Silver, and one Bronze, for outstanding excellence in design, craftsmanship, and execution.“Each of these projects reflect a thoughtful balance of beauty, function, and long-term value, we come to expect from Hicks Landscapes.” said Carol Isles, Administrative Director of LINLA. “The judges and committee congratulate Hicks Landscapes on their meticulous work and continued pursuit of excellence in our industry.”Award-Winning ProjectsGold Award - Category: Residential EntranceA striking, timeless front yard was created with refined plantings, walkways, and new driveway design for a welcoming, high-impact first impression. Curb appeal was dramatically elevated, with the entrance presenting a formal yet light aesthetic that harmonizes with the renovated home.Gold Award - Category: Passive Use AreaThrough terracing, retaining walls, and carefully selected plantings, a hazardous slope was transformed into a safe, multi level and functional retreat allowing the family to reclaim their back yard. The design balanced engineering with horticultural expression, featuring lush gardens and several patios including a fire pit area for nighttime enjoyment.Silver Award - Category: Mini-ScapeA richly layered landscape demonstrates how small spaces can deliver elegance, usability, and enduring charm. The custom‑designed bluestone patio creates harmonious circulation anchored by an all-season English cottage garden.Bronze Award – Category: Active Use AreaA large-scale recreational landscape now integrates swimming, play, and gathering areas for a cohesive, functional and elegant outdoor living space while honoring the property’s architectural heritage and unobstructed harbor views.“As a sixth-generation family business, we’ve built our reputation by designing landscapes that fit the way people actually live,” said William Winiecki, General Manager of Hicks Landscapes. “Outdoor spaces should feel like a natural extension of the home. These awards are a testament to our team’s ability to translate a client’s vision and bring that idea to life through creative, beautifully executed design.”The LINLA Environmental Enhancement Awards are judged by a panel of horticultural experts, landscape architects, and architects. The awards gala will be held Thursday, February 26, at Larkfield in East Northport, New York.For project imagery, video assets, or expert commentary on residential landscape trends, contact Eleni Roselli, eroselli@hicksnurseries.comHicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, and seasonal décor. They also offer complete landscape design/build services, and their wholesale division, Hicks Commercial Sales, serves horticultural professionals. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. @hicksnurseries

Hicks Landscapes "Backyard Reborn" LINLA Gold Award Winner - Category: Passive Use Area

