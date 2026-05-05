Work is underway on US 30 west of Kemmerer

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from HK Contractors Inc are currently working on paving sections of US 30 west of Kemmerer, after concluding milling operations May 1st. While paving operations are underway, traffic will be carried through all the work areas at reduced speeds using flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur in the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of roadside workers.

Drivers who are approaching the work zone from an adjacent connecting road are advised to stop and wait for the pilot car. Once the queue of cars following the pilot car has passed in the direction the driver wishes to travel, the driver is then able to turn out and follow the queue through the work zone.

WYDOT and contractors estimate paving operations should be complete by mid-June. Following paving operations, crews will be working on installing rumble strips. Chip sealing operations are tentatively scheduled for July. Drivers can expect to see similar traffic control with flaggers and pilot car operations during the chip seal work.

The scope of work for this project includes grading, mill and overlay paving, traffic control and chip seal work on approximately 8.0 miles on US 30 beginning at road marker 38.0 at various locations between Sage Junction and Kemmerer. Various right-of-way fencing activities have been on-going since fall of 2025 and will likely continue into the fall of 2026. There will be no delays to traffic associated with the fencing work. The project was awarded in August of last year and the completion date for the work is October 31, 2026.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to put their phone down, be aware of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .



