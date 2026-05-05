Michael Marley Honored with MEA Distinguished Environmental Professional Award

Mike Marley, Distinguished Environmental Award Winner

Michael Marley receives MEA’s 2026 Distinguished Environmental Professional Award for pioneering innovations in environmental remediation.

His ability to innovate while helping others ... has made a lasting difference across the industry.” — Derek Ingram

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association is pleased to announce Michael Marley as the recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Environmental Professional Award in recognition of his distinguished career and significant contributions to environmental remediation and engineering within the utility industry.Since its establishment in 2016, the Distinguished Environmental Professional Award is awarded only when merited, honoring individuals who have achieved notable advancements in environmental initiatives across the electric and gas utility sectors. Marley exemplifies these qualities through over 35 years of technical innovation, thought leadership, and measurable impact on remediation practices nationwide.As a principal engineer with extensive experience in environmental and civil engineering, Marley is widely regarded as a pioneer in the development and application of remediation technologies. His early work was instrumental in transforming soil vapor extraction and air sparging into practical, widely accepted solutions for contaminated soil and groundwater issues.Throughout his career, Marley has continued to advance the field by leading research and implementing innovative approaches such as In Situ Chemical Oxidation and emerging PFAS treatment strategies. His role as a principal investigator on major industry-funded studies and collaborations with organizations including the EPA, EPRI, API, and the Department of Defense has been pivotal in translating emerging technologies from conceptual development to practical application.“Mike’s career reflects a rare combination of technical excellence and practical impact,” said Derek Ingram, Loureiro Engineering Associates. “His ability to innovate while helping others understand and apply complex remediation technologies has made a lasting difference across the industry.”In addition to his technical achievements, Marley is recognized for his collaborative spirit and dedication to advancing the environmental profession. He has served on expert panels, supported regulatory development efforts, and mentored peers, contributing to the strengthening of the environmental community.“MEA is honored to recognize Michael Marley for his extraordinary contributions and leadership,” said Stacey Bonine, vice president of program services for MEA. “His work has not only advanced environmental remediation technologies but has also set a standard for innovation and excellence in our industry.”For more information about MEA and its awards, please visit MEAenergy.org/awards About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

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