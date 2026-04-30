Energy Industry Women’s Conference is 'Game On!' for Leadership and Innovation
National energy leaders gather in Minneapolis to advance the next generation of talent.
“The theme ‘Game On!’ is about showing up ready to take the field with new tools, stronger connections, and fresh perspectives—and then using them to advance your organization and elevate the industry,” said Lynette Sealy of CenterPoint Energy and Chair of the Energetic Women Leadership Team. “We want attendees to leave the conference better able to navigate change, drive performance, and support the long-term sustainability of our industry.”
The 2026 agenda emphasizes topics shaping today’s energy landscape, including:
• Adapting to rapid industry transformation, from grid modernization to emerging technologies
• Strengthening leadership pipelines in technical and operational roles
• Building resilient teams equipped for high-stakes environments
• Enhancing communication and influence across organizations
The agenda also boasts keynote presentations by Tara Renze, Kevin Brown, and Anthony Trucks.
Energetic Women continues to play a critical role in addressing workforce challenges across the natural gas and electric utility sectors. By focusing on leadership development in operations and engineering, the program helps organizations cultivate talent where it’s needed most—while also expanding representation at higher levels.
Set against the backdrop of Minneapolis, the 2026 conference underscores a broader momentum across the industry: investing in people, strengthening networks, and preparing for what’s next.
Registration is now open at EnergeticWomen.org.
About Energetic Women:
Energetic Women, a program of MEA, is a national professional and leadership development resource within the natural gas and electric utility industry. Our mission is to prepare women within the energy industry for leadership roles in operations and engineering, which is where the greatest gap exists today. We promote, support, connect and recognize those who believe in developing high potential leaders to create a sustainable future and increase diversity at the top levels.
About MEA
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.
Stacey Bonine
MEA Energy Association
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