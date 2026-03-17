Electric Utility Professionals to Address Grid Reliability, Technology and Workforce at Midwest Operations Summit

Bringing utility professionals together to explore strategic “Power Moves” shaping electric utility operations, grid modernization, and workforce leadership.

A forum for utility professionals to share knowledge, strengthen leadership skills, and make the strategic moves needed to support reliable energy delivery.” — Stacey Bonine

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric utility professionals from across the Midwest will gather in Iowa City, Iowa, May 12–14, 2026, for the Electric Operations Technical & Leadership Summit, focused on advancing utility operations, grid modernization, reliability, and workforce leadership.Hosted by MEA Energy Association, the annual summit brings together electric crews, supervisors, managers, and utility leaders to explore strategies that strengthen operational performance and prepare utilities for the evolving energy landscape.The summit consistently receives strong feedback from participants, with 97% of attendees rating the experience as valuable or very valuable. Survey respondents most often cite learning from industry experts and building new connections across the utility sector as their top reasons for attending.“As the electric grid evolves, utilities are navigating increasing complexity—from new technologies and data systems to workforce development and reliability challenges,” said Stacey Bonine, vice president of program services at MEA Energy Association. “The Electric Operations Summit provides a forum for utility professionals to share knowledge, strengthen leadership skills, and make the strategic moves needed to support reliable energy delivery.”The theme for the 2026 event, “Power Moves,” highlights the strategic decisions utilities must make to strengthen grid reliability, integrate emerging technologies, and prepare the workforce for the future of energy.The three-day event will feature more than 30 technical sessions, industry exhibits, leadership presentations, and peer roundtables designed for professionals across electric utility operations.Program highlights include:• Strategic Leadership Development – Keynote speaker Jones Loflin and sessions focused on mentoring, psychological safety, hiring strategies, and developing the next generation of electric utility leaders.• Grid Modernization & Technology – Expert discussions on AI in the control center, ADMS and DERMS platforms, the future of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and emerging system technologies shaping modern electric grids.• Reliability & Resilience Strategies – Real-world insights on storm hardening, operational planning, high-water response, mobile transformer deployment, and infrastructure inspection programs.• Utility Safety & Field Operations – Best practices for stop work authority, energized gloving and hot line work, grounding practices, and improving hazard awareness in field environments.• Advanced Technical Training – Deep-dive sessions on metering systems, current transformer (CT) applications, underground splicing techniques, and power quality analysis.In addition to technical education, the summit includes peer strategy roundtables connecting professionals responsible for substations, system operations, reliability, safety and training, overhead and underground systems, metering, and codes and standards. New this year, the exhibit hall will feature live demos and interactive booth activities designed to give attendees a more hands-on experience.Held at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, the event provides opportunities for Midwest utility professionals to collaborate with peers and connect with solution providers supporting the future of electric utility infrastructure and grid operations.Registration for the 2026 Electric Operations Technical & Leadership Summit is now open.Learn more and register at MEAenergy.org/electric-summit About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. Founded in 1905 by distribution utilities committed to improving safety and efficiency, MEA continues that mission today through education, leadership development, and industry collaboration. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers across the country benefit from MEA’s summits, roundtables, webinars, more than 400 online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership programs for field personnel.

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