Global Tableware Collective announced a new strategic partnership with Narumi

Global Tableware Collective, a premier curator of contemporary tabletop brands from around the world, today announced a new strategic partnership with NARUMI

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to craftsmanship, performance, and thoughtful design for the hospitality industry” — Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager, Global Tableware Collective

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a premier curator of contemporary tabletop brands from around the world, today announced a new strategic partnership with NARUMI, a respected producer of fine bone china tableware for the hospitality industry. Under the agreement, GTC will serve as the official U.S. distributor for the hospitality market, expanding access to NARUMI’s refined collections for chefs, hotels, and restaurants across the United States.For more than 50 years, NARUMI has supplied tableware to hospitality professionals who prioritize reliability, consistency, and elevated design. Through this partnership, NARUMI’s distinctive bone china collections will now be available nationwide through Global Tableware Collective’s established U.S. distribution network and hospitality-focused sales team.“This partnership reflects a shared dedication to craftsmanship, performance, and thoughtful design for the hospitality industry,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager, Global Tableware Collective. “NARUMI has built a strong global reputation for quality bone china, and we are excited to introduce these collections to more hospitality professionals throughout the U.S.”Founded in 1946, NARUMI emerged with a mission to create tableware that enriches the dining experience. At a time when bone china production was limited primarily to Europe and small-scale manufacturing in Japan, NARUMI took on the challenge of advancing the craft. In 1965, the company became the first manufacturer to successfully mass-produce bone china dinnerware in Japan, a milestone that helped establish its reputation for innovation and technical excellence.“We believe that tableware is not just a tool — it is part of the dining experience,” said Toshinari Fukui, President of NARUMI. “Our mission is to support chefs and hospitality professionals by providing products that enhance presentation and performance. We are confident that Global Tableware Collective is our ideal partner in achieving this in the U.S. market.”Today, NARUMI continues to be trusted by hotels, restaurants, and hospitality groups worldwide for its elegant design, durability, and consistent quality. By combining heritage craftsmanship with modern manufacturing expertise, the brand offers tableware solutions suited for both refined dining environments and high-volume service.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective (GTC) is a trusted name in the hospitality industry, bringing together a curated portfolio of brands to elevate the tabletop & buffet through collaboration, craftsmanship, and innovation. Our mission is to empower foodservice brands by providing them with a platform to thrive collectively and enable access to our vast resources, expertise, and distribution channels. With showrooms in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Youngstown, GTC offers a dynamic, in-person experience that connects customers with its evolving portfolio while reinforcing its commitment to service and accessibility across key markets.At the core of the portfolio is Stölzle Lausitz, a cornerstone brand that reflects GTC’s dedication to quality, precision, and design. Alongside it, Global Tableware Collective brings together a distinguished group of partners, including Bonna Premium Porcelain, Mesa Ceramics, Dalebrook, Comas, G. Benedikt, Patra, Narumi, Zieher, and Zepe, each contributing unique expertise and perspective to the tabletop & buffet. Together, these brands form a cohesive yet diverse offering, thoughtfully curated to complement and strengthen the overall portfolio.About NARUMINARUMI is a Japanese manufacturer of fine bone china tableware founded in 1946. With decades of experience serving hotels and restaurants, the company is known for combining Japanese craftsmanship with functional design tailored to the hospitality industry. NARUMI was the first company to successfully mass-produce bone china dinnerware in Japan and continues to deliver high-quality collections trusted by hospitality professionals worldwide. NARUMI has achieved significant success as a Japanese Chinaware Manufacturer, particularly in the HoReCa sector across Japan, Asia, and the Middle East. Today, NARUMI Bone China graces the tables of many of the world’s most prestigious hotels, where exceptional standards and sophisticated dining experiences are paramount.

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