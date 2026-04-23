Global Tableware Collective has announced a new partnership with Zieher

Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a curator of leading tabletop brands from around the world, has announced a new partnership with Zieher.

Adding Zieher to our portfolio allows us to bring a new level of creativity and presentation-focused design to our customers” — Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager, Global Tableware Collective

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a curator of leading tabletop brands from around the world, has announced a new partnership with Zieher, a second-generation family-run company known internationally for its distinctive approach to buffet systems and modern food presentation. Through this collaboration, GTC will introduce Zieher's innovative designs to the U.S. hospitality market, further strengthening its growing portfolio of premium brands.For more than four decades, Zieher has focused on redefining how food is presented in hospitality environments. The company combines design expertise with an awareness of evolving industry trends to develop products that meet the expectations of five-star hotels, top restaurants, and forward-thinking culinary teams. Zieher's collections feature a wide range of materials: including glass, stainless steel, solid wood, and porcelain, often combined in unique ways to create visually striking buffet displays and tabletop solutions.By partnering with GTC, Zieher's buffet and presentation systems will become more accessible to hospitality professionals across the United States, supported by GTC’s distribution capabilities and industry expertise.“Adding Zieher to our portfolio allows us to bring a new level of creativity and presentation-focused design to our customers,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of Global Tableware Collective. “The brand has a strong reputation internationally, especially within luxury hospitality, and we see significant opportunity for it within the U.S. market.”“We are proud of our collaboration with GTC, as the company is excellently positioned in the market and possesses the expertise to provide top-level consulting on our premium products,” said Dominik Zieher, CEO of Zieher. “Together, we see great potential for exciting projects — particularly in the international five-star hotel and fine dining sector.”With the addition of Zieher, Global Tableware Collective continues to expand its offering of globally respected brands that support chefs and operators in creating distinctive dining and buffet environments.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. Focusing on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering hospitality professionals access to premium tableware products from around the world.About ZIEHERZieher is a second-generation family-run company with more than 40 years of experience in innovative tabletop and buffet design. Known for combining multiple materials and contemporary aesthetics, the brand develops high-quality presentation systems used by five-star hotels, fine dining restaurants, and modern hospitality concepts worldwide.For more information, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com

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