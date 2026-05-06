GTC Returns to the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show with Expanded Portfolio and New Brand Partnerships

Global Tableware Collective, a curated portfolio of premium tabletop brands, will return to the National Restaurant Association Show for its second year

At Global Tableware Collective, we’re focused on building a portfolio of brands that bring distinct perspectives to the tabletop while expanding their reach under one unified platform” — Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager, Global Tableware Collective

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC), a curated portfolio of premium tabletop brands, will return to the National Restaurant Association Show for its second year, taking place May 16–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees are invited to visit an expanded Booth #7615 to explore GTC’s growing lineup of globally recognized brands.“At Global Tableware Collective, we’re focused on building a portfolio of brands that bring distinct perspectives to the tabletop while expanding their reach under one unified platform,” said Dino Mitsos, Vice President and General Manager of Global Tableware Collective. “In our second year at the show, we’re excited to showcase not only the strength of our existing portfolio, but also the new brands that continue to shape our growth.”This year, GTC will introduce several new brand partnerships, further expanding its reach across tabletop and buffet. Additions include ZEPE, bringing functional and design-forward service carts; Zieher, offering elevated buffet and presentation solutions; and Narumi, known for its refined bone china and heritage craftsmanship.At the center of the booth is Stölzle Lausitz, GTC’s cornerstone glassware brand, recognized for its exceptional clarity, durability, and refined design. Alongside it, visitors will discover a diverse mix of tabletop solutions across the portfolio, including Bonna’s premium porcelain, Mesa Ceramics’ modern stoneware, G. Benedikt’s functional and timeless designs, Dalebrook’s trend-forward melamine and buffet solutions, Patra’s refined porcelain collections, and Comas’ expertly crafted flatware.With a larger presence and an expanded assortment, GTC continues to build a platform that brings together unique brands from around the world, offering operators more ways to create distinctive tabletop experiences.Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #7615 to meet the team, explore the collections, and discover what’s new from Global Tableware Collective.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective (GTC) is a trusted name in the hospitality industry, bringing together a curated portfolio of brands to elevate the tabletop & buffet through collaboration, craftsmanship, and innovation. Our mission is to empower foodservice brands by providing them with a platform to thrive collectively and enable access to our vast resources, expertise, and distribution channels. With showrooms in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Youngstown, GTC offers a dynamic, in-person experience that connects customers with its evolving portfolio while reinforcing its commitment to service and accessibility across key markets.At the core of the portfolio is Stölzle Lausitz, a cornerstone brand that reflects GTC’s dedication to quality, precision, and design. Alongside it, Global Tableware Collective brings together a distinguished group of partners, including Bonna Premium Porcelain, Mesa Ceramics, Dalebrook, Comas, G. Benedikt, Patra, Narumi, Zieher, and Zepe, each contributing unique expertise and perspective to the tabletop & buffet. Together, these brands form a cohesive yet diverse offering, thoughtfully curated to complement and strengthen the overall portfolio.

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