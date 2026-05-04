Shane Baker, retired correctional lieutenant

Shane Baker, a retired correctional lieutenant, has passed away. The date of his passing was not provided by the institution.
Baker began his career with the department as a cadet in July 1996. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to Calipatria State Prison in September 1996.
He then transferred to California Institution for Men in February 2002. Five years later, he promoted to sergeant. After a decade, he transferred to Julius Klein Conservation Camp #19 to be part of the camp program. He promoted to lieutenant and remained at the camp until he retired in December 2024.
Baker is survived by his wife, two sons, and two grandchildren. According to his family, he enjoyed being on the boat and off-roading.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones. Lt. Baker will be missed by his fellow co-workers and all who knew him,” according to Sierra Conservation Center.
Details regarding services are not yet available.
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