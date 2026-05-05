Carlos Borges, retired correctional sergeant

Carlos Borges, a retired correctional sergeant, passed away April 29, 2026. He worked for the department for 24 years before retiring in 2020. Services will be held May 13 in Ontario.

Borges began his career with the department in November 1996 at the California Institution for Men as a correctional officer. He promoted to correctional sergeant in January 2007.

Borges remained at the institution until he retired in October 2020. He dedicated 24 years of service to the department.

“Sgt. Borges will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” according to the institution.

Services will be held at 9 a.m., May 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2713 S. Grove Ave., Ontario. Burial will immediately follow at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 W. G St., Ontario.

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