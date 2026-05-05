Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Doris Fisher

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Doris Fisher, art collector, philanthropist, co-founder of Gap Inc., and member of the California Hall of Fame:

“As we mourn Doris Fisher, the woman behind one of America’s most iconic and beloved brands, our thoughts are with the Fisher family. Bold and forward-thinking, Doris drove the fashion side of Gap Inc. with a keen understanding of the customer. With her husband, Don, and no prior retail experience between them, the Fishers turned Gap into a global company with over 3,000 stores in 35 countries.

“Doris’s impact reaches far beyond fashion and business. The Fishers were prolific art collectors and patrons, working closely with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and they were deeply involved in education, championing growth and development for teachers and students. Even as she became one of the most influential business leaders, Doris never lost sight of who she wanted to serve: the same people she always had, the same people who came to Gap looking for a reliable pair of jeans.”