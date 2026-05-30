Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.29.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Allison Pease, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Counsel at the California Department of General Services. Pease has been Assistant General Counsel and Director in the Office of Legal Affairs at Covered California since 2023, where she has held several positions since 2014, including Assistant Chief Counsel and Deputy Director, Acting Equal Employment Officer and Attorney. She was Associate Attorney at Kershaw, Cutter & Ratinoff, LLP from 2013 to 2014. Pease earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Occidental College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $224,004. Pease is a Democrat.

Carney King, of Folsom, has been appointed the Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. King has been a Legislative Manager at the California Department of Food and Agriculture since 2025. He was a Policy Consultant in the Office of Senator Richard Roth in the California State Senate from 2022 to 2025. King was a Legislative Aide in the Office of Senator Bill Dodd in the California State Senate in 2020. He was Site Lead for the Covid Testing Task Force in the California State Senate from 2020 to 2022. King was a Senate Fellow in the Office of Mike Morrell in the California State Senate from 2018 to 2020. He was a CH-47F Flight Engineer in the United States Army from 2005 to 2011. King earned a Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $156,096. King is a Democrat.

Joji Kume, of Sacramento, has been appointed Administrative Deputy General Manager at the California Exposition and State Fair. Kume has been a Financial Analyst at the California Department of Food and Agriculture since 2016. He was Program Coordinator and Analyst at Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce from 2010 to 2012. Kume earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $146,220. Kume is not registered to vote.

Taylor Gallanter, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Gallanter has been Owner & Lead Artist of Beau SF Studio since 2020. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gallanter is a Democrat.

Susan Friedman, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences, where she has served since 2020. Friedman was a Network News Producer for NBC News from 1982 to 2008. She was a Reporter and Producer for the local Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) from 1977 to 1982. Friedman was a Network News Producer for NBC News from 1968 to 1977. She is a founding member of the Alliance for Children’s Rights Board of Directors and vice chair and commissioner of the Los Angeles County Mental Health Commission. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Friedman is a Democrat.

John Sovec, of Altadena, has been reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences, where he has served since 2019. Sovec has been a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in private practice since 2008. He has been a Clinical Consultant and Trainer for the Life Group Los Angeles since 2002. Sovec has been an Executive Coach and Trainer for Experience Your Life since 1990. He was an Adjunct Faculty of Postmodern Studies at Phillips Graduate Institute from 2012 to 2019. Sovec was a Clinical Consultant and Trainer for Los Angeles Shanti from 1988 to 2006. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from Phillips Graduate Institute and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater from Alliant International University, San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sovec is a Democrat.

Eleanor Octavia Uribe, of Fresno, has been reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences where she has served since 2022. Uribe has been a Faculty Field Liaison and Lecturer at California State University, Fresno since 2012. She was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2012. Uribe was a Social Work Practitioner at the Fresno County Department of Social Services from 1994 to 2008. She earned a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, Fresno and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Uribe is registered without party preference.

Luis Portillo, of Glendora, has been reappointed to the Medical Board of California where he has served since 2026. Portillo has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership since 2021. He was Director of Public Policy at the Inland Empire Economic Partnership from 2018 to 2021. Portillo was Senior Legislative Analyst for Corporate Public Affairs at Edison International from 2012 to 2018. He was Manager of the Division of Legislative and Policy Review at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2011 to 2012 where he was Assistant Deputy Director from 2009 to 2011. Portillo held several roles in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2005 to 2009, including Director of Constituent Affairs, Deputy Director of Constituent Affairs, and Constituent Affairs Representative. He was a Legislative Aide at the Office of State Senator Roy Ashburn in the California State Senate from 2004 to 2005. Portillo earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Portillo is registered without party preference.

Felix Yip, of Monterey Park, has been reappointed to the California Medical Board where he has served since 2013. Yip has been CEO and a Urologist at Felix Chi-Ming Yip MD Inc. since 1987, a Clinical Professor of Urology at the Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California since 2013 and a Clinical Professor of Urology at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine since 2023. He is a member of the American Board of Urology and the American Urological Association. He earned a Medical Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin, a Master of Business and Administration degree in Healthcare Management from University of California, Irvine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin. He is a member of the Board of Counselors at UCLA School of Dentistry, a member of the Chancellor Society at UCLA, and a member of the Widney Society of the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yip is registered without party preference.

Sandra Hernández, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the Health Care Affordability Board, where she has served since 2023. Hernández has been the President and Chief Executive Officer at the California Health Care Foundation since 2014. She was an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine from 1992 to 2016. Hernández was the Chief Executive Officer at The San Francisco Foundation from 1997 to 2013. She held several positions at the San Francisco Department of Public Health between 1988 and 1997 including, Director of Public Health, County Health Officer and Deputy Director of Community Public Health Services and AIDS, Acting Medical Director of Community Public Health Services, Director of the AIDS Office and Branch Chief of Health Resources and Services/AIDS Office. Hernández was the Coordinator of Community Outreach at the AIDS Activities Division at the San Francisco General Hospital from 1987 to 1988. She is a member of the California Medical Association and the San Francisco Medical Society. Hernández earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Yale University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hernández is a Democrat.

Richard Kronick, of La Jolla, has been reappointed to the Health Care Affordability Board where he has served since 2023. Kronick has been a Professor at the University of California, San Diego since 1991, where he currently serves as a Professor of Health Policy in the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health. He was the Director at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality from 2013 to 2016. Kronick was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy at the United States Department of Health and Human Services from 2010 to 2013. He was a Senior Health Policy Advisor in the Office of President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1994. Kronick was a Deputy Director for Policy and Reimbursement at the Massachusetts Medicaid Program from 1984 to 1987. He was a Research Associate at the Stanford University, Graduate School of Business from 1987 to 1988. Kronick was a Senior Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1981 to 1984. He was an Instructor at the Government Department at Harvard University in 1979. Kronick is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science from the University of Rochester and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Wesleyan University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kronick is a Democrat.