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First Partner Siebel Newsom celebrates the annual Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day in Sacramento

“Research continues to show that regular movement and mindfulness practices can improve mental health, reduce stress, and strengthen emotional well-being,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency. “These initiatives encourage Californians of all ages to explore the connection between physical activity, mindfulness, and overall health.” 

The event underscored the power of movement and mindfulness to support strong mental wellbeing, while providing opportunities for the Sacramento community to build connections. Attendees participated in soccer games led by Street Soccer USA, yoga and mindfulness sessions with Afro Yoga, and a panel discussion hosted by the Positive Coaching Alliance focused on creating supportive youth sports environments. Attendees also engaged in service opportunities by creating wellness kits with mindfulness tools, mental health resources, and supportive reminders that they are not alone. 

“Service is one of the most powerful ways we build connection and belonging,” said Josh Fryday, GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service Officer. “Whether through volunteering, sports, or simple acts of kindness that show young people they are cared for, service can help reduce isolation and strengthen communities across California.”

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First Partner Siebel Newsom celebrates the annual Move Your Body, Calm Your Mind Day in Sacramento

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