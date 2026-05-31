Governor Newsom proclaims Jewish Heritage Month

PROCLAMATION

Throughout our history, generations of Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution have sought the promise of freedom and opportunity to start life anew in America. California is home to the second-largest Jewish population in the U.S., with thriving communities across the state. This month, we recognize the enduring faith, perseverance, and resilience of the Jewish people and celebrate the ways in which Jewish Americans enrich our culture, politics, civil society, and countless other areas.

California is indelibly intertwined with and improved by the Jewish community, which has been part of this state since the very first days of our statehood. Many different cultures, ethnicities, and denominations that make up this community; California is home to Ashkenazi, Sephardic, Mizrahi, Persian, Israeli, Ethiopian, and Latin American Jewish populations. Our state honors all facets of Jewish life because California is not the state, nor is it the global force it is today, without the many contributions of Jewish people.

We cannot celebrate the Jewish American Heritage Month without recognizing the bigotry and violence that Jewish people have faced throughout history, and that shamefully persist to this day. Amid brazen displays of antisemitic hate, California is taking action to protect our communities and ensure that future generations never forget the lessons of the past.

Last year, the Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education released its report on the status of genocide education in California and its recommendations to better prepare people to recognize and respond to instances of antisemitism and bigotry. The report goes hand in hand with state work and investments to address existing antisemitism and keep people safe. We have released California’s first-ever plan to counter antisemitism in all its forms, advanced major investments to increase security at houses of worship and other at-risk cultural centers, and funded anti-hate programs that combat intolerance and support victims.

California will continue to lead the fight to confront all forms of racial, ethnic, and religious hate across our society with education and empathy. This Jewish American Heritage Month, let us pay tribute to the many and varied contributions of the Jewish people to our California story and celebrate our shared commitment to pluralism, cultural diversity, and religious freedom.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2026, as “Jewish Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 27th day of May 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State