Renderings vs. reality at I-40/US 93 interchange in Kingman

When ADOT commissioned a bird’s eye video rendering of the I-40/US 93 interchange project in Kingman, we never could have imagined there’d be an opportunity to see just how realistic the images would turn out when viewed from above.

But thanks to a fortuitously placed camera in the work zone, we’ve just discovered a near perfect match between the rendering and reality.

The remarkably similar images depict a flyover ramp under construction along I-40 at Clack Canyon Road, just a bit west of Stockton Hill Road. The ramp, at the right of the image, will carry traffic from southbound US 93 to eastbound I-40.

In the center are the existing I-40 lanes, and on the left is the future ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound US 93.

The images are featured in ADOT’s most recent newsletter on the $106 million project, which is intended to reduce delays on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona. The project is now 70% complete and on track to be finished in early 2027.

The newsletter features two other pairings of renderings compared with recent photos. The middle image depicts another near-perfect match of I-40 eastbound just east of Stockton Hill Road.

The images at the bottom show US 93 looking south toward downtown Kingman. While our construction camera placement doesn’t match the rendering’s perspective, you do get a good view of two traffic tunnels and a drainage tunnel passing underneath the future ramps between US 93 and I-40.

We told the story about those tunnels for the ADOT blog in November 2025, when those bunker-like structures were just taking shape.

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI.