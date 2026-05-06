Homesage.ai AI Agents Go 'Full Stack' with MCP Integration for Real Estate Apps

Homesage.ai unveils full‑stack AI agents with MCP integration to power smarter, faster real estate applications.

New Model Context Protocol integration enables real estate platforms and developers to embed Homesage.ai agents directly into their products and workflows.

AI is fast becoming the backbone of modern real estate technology,” — Blaze Dimov, CEOand Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today announced that its AI agents now connect through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets real estate platforms, brokerages, and PropTech developers plug Homesage.ai’s investment intelligence directly into their own apps.

With this integration, third-party real estate apps can pull in Homesage.ai’s property data, valuation models, and decision-support tools through a single, shared connection — no custom build required.

By offering its agents through MCP, Homesage.ai gives partners a way to deliver complete, end-to-end (or “full stack”) investing workflows — from finding properties, to evaluating deals, to underwriting — all powered by Homesage.ai under the hood.

Real estate technology firms are looking for ways to add AI to their existing products without spending months on engineering or data work. MCP gives them a clear, standard way to connect to Homesage.ai’s data and tools, shortening the time from idea to launch.

“AI is fast becoming the backbone of modern real estate technology,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO of Homesage.ai. “Connecting our agents through MCP gives our partners a simple, direct way to add real estate investment intelligence to every part of their product.”

The integration supports Homesage.ai’s core capabilities, including property valuation, off-market deal sourcing, rental income forecasting, comparative market analysis, and lender underwriting assistance.

Partner apps can call these agents to pull property insights, generate reports, and surface investment recommendations directly within their user interfaces.

Developers can also pair Homesage.ai agents with their own MCP-compatible tools to build custom workflows for use cases such as portfolio analysis, market benchmarking, and renovation feasibility.

The goal is to reduce the time it takes to ship real estate products that require both proprietary data and AI-driven analysis throughout the full transaction lifecycle.

Homesage.ai says future updates will add more agents to the catalog, broaden access to datasets, and introduce support for multiple agents working together across partner applications.

For more information, visit https://homesage.ai/

About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

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