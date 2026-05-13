Homesage.ai Launches Industry-Leading Skip Tracing API with High Accuracy and Competitive Pricing — empowering real estate investors with instant owner data, ARV insights, and seller motivation scores.

New API delivers verified property owner contact data for real estate investors, wholesalers, and PropTech developers at scale.

Accurate, accessible owner data has become an essential infrastructure for real estate investment and outreach,” — Blaze Dimov, CEOand Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced the launch of its Skip Tracing API, a high-accuracy data solution that provides real estate investors, wholesalers, lenders, and technology platforms with verified property owner contact information across the United States.

The new API returns structured contact records, including phone numbers, email addresses, and mailing addresses for property owners, enabling users to identify and reach decision-makers behind both on- and off-market residential properties.

The service is built to support single or high-volume lookups and is offered at pricing competitive with existing budget-friendly skip tracing providers.

Reliable skip tracing data has become a core requirement for real estate investors and wholesalers seeking off-market opportunities, as well as for lenders, servicers, and PropTech platforms that need to locate property owners for outreach, compliance, or portfolio management.

Industry users increasingly require both accuracy and predictable cost structures to support scaled marketing and acquisition operations.

“Accurate, accessible owner data has become an essential infrastructure for real estate investment and outreach,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO of Homesage.ai. “Our Skip Tracing API combines high match rates with transparent pricing, giving investors, lenders, wholesalers and PropTech developers a dependable way to connect property records to the people and companies behind them.”

The Skip Tracing API draws on a broad set of public records, proprietary datasets, and aggregated identity signals to match property owners to current contact details. Each response includes confidence indicators and standardized fields, allowing applications to filter, prioritize, and route results into existing CRM, dialer, and marketing automation systems.

Real estate investors and wholesalers can use the API to enrich lead lists for direct mail, SMS, and call campaigns, while lenders and servicers can apply it to locate borrowers and verify contact information for compliance workflows. PropTech companies can integrate the API directly into their platforms to offer skip tracing as a native feature without building or maintaining proprietary data pipelines.

Homesage.ai indicates that future updates will introduce expanded data coverage, additional identity attributes, and tighter integration with the company’s broader real estate investment analytics suite, including property valuation, off-market deal sourcing, and rental income forecasting.

For more information, visit https://homesage.ai/

About Homesage.ai

HomeSage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 150+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

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