Homesage.ai Launches Mobile App to Deliver AI Property Analysis for Investors

Homesage.ai launches its mobile app, bringing AI-powered property analysis to real estate investors on iOS and Android.

New app provides instant property reports and real estate deal-finder tools for faster decision making.

Access to fast and reliable data is becoming essential in real estate investing,” — Blaze Dimov, CEOand Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced the launch of its new mobile app designed to provide real estate investors and agents with AI-powered property analysis, real-time property reports, and investment property insights directly from their smartphones.

The app enables users to evaluate properties, estimate home values, and identify potential deals within seconds, thereby supporting faster, more informed investment decisions.

Real estate investors increasingly require timely, data-driven insights as market conditions shift rapidly, and competition for profitable properties intensifies.

Traditional property analysis methods often involve multiple platforms and delayed data access, creating inefficiencies in identifying viable opportunities.

"Access to fast and reliable data is becoming essential in real estate investing," said Blaze Dimov, CEO of Homesage.ai. "This mobile app brings AI property analysis directly into the hands of investors and agents, helping them evaluate opportunities and act with greater confidence in a competitive market."

The Homesage.ai mobile app integrates several core features aimed at simplifying property evaluation and deal discovery:

AI property analysis that evaluates key investment metrics, including estimated value, flip ROI, long-term rental and Airbnb potentialrenovation estimates and more.

Real estate deal finder functionality that highlights properties with strong investment potential based on predefined criteria.

Instant property reports that consolidate data points such as pricing trends, neighborhood insights, and comparable sales.

Home value estimator tools that provide quick, data-backed valuation ranges for residential properties.

Investment property analysis dashboards that present clear summaries of risk and return factors.

The platform leverages Homesage.ai’s existing data infrastructure, which processes millions of property records across the United States. By combining machine learning models with large-scale property datasets, the app delivers insights in a format designed for quick interpretation on mobile devices.

The release of the mobile app expands Homesage.ai’s product ecosystem beyond its web-based platform and API solutions. It is intended to support professionals who need access to property data while in the field, during property tours, or when evaluating opportunities in real time.

The app is available for download on major mobile platforms and is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Homesage.ai accounts. Users can sync saved properties, reports, and search preferences across devices, ensuring continuity between desktop and mobile workflows.

For more information about the New Mobile App and to download it, visit :

https://homesage.ai/resources/dealfinder-mobile-app/

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dealfinder-by-homesage-ai/id6759388964

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.homesage.mobile

About Homesage.ai

HomeSage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 150+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

Real Estate Investing App That Analyzes Any Deal in Seconds | DealFinder

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