VADOC Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week 2026

Agency News

Agency News May 05, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is proudly honoring and celebrating the dedicated correctional educators across Virginia during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8, 2026.

Educators at the VADOC provide important learning opportunities for incarcerated individuals through evidence-based educational programs that support effective reentry and public safety.

“The work of our correctional education team matters for the entire Commonwealth of Virginia,” said VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters. “These public safety professionals help to change lives through the disciplines they teach, which lead directly to stable careers after release. I thank them for their dedication to the people we serve,”

The VADOC employs about 225 full-time teachers, including 117 academic instructors focused on adult education, special education, library science, and testing. VADOC’s Career and Technical Education instructors focus on a wide array of subjects, including trades, business software applications, computer aided drafting, fiber optics, cabinet making, and commercial foods.

The VADOC celebrates its teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week and throughout the year. More information about a career in public safety in the department can be found on the VADOC’s website.