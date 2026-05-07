The Pickled Beet Partners with Sideral Linhas Aéreas Airline

Chef Elizabeth Willard

The Award-Winning Chef Services Company Now Offers Gourmet In-Flight Catering to the Brazilian Airline

We look forward to working with Sideral Linhas Aéreas to enhance their passengers’ inflight experience.” — Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, is now offering luxury dining to more passengers at 40,000+ feet with in-flight catering for Sideral Linhas Aéreas – a Brazilian airline founded in 2009, specializing in cargo transport and passenger charter services.

When private jet passengers of Sideral Linhas Aéreas take flight in and out of South Florida, they will now receive the same level of dining quality and service they’re accustomed to at home.

“We’re excited about our new partnership with Sideral Linhas Aéreas,” says Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. “We look forward to working with the Brazilian airline to enhance their passengers’ inflight experience.”

Sideral Linhas Aéreas passengers can choose from a full menu of fine dining and fresh cuisine that The Pickled Beet’s professional chefs prepare to accommodate any taste preferences or dietary restrictions so guests can stick to their healthy lifestyle mid-flight and entertain their family or business partners.

Every in-flight menu item is carefully crafted sourcing only the freshest local organic ingredients, conveniently packaged, and delivered to the plane right before take-off. This allows passengers to enjoy a taste of what South Florida has to offer including fresh, wild caught fish, vibrant organic soups and salads, and bright citrus flavors.

Menu items include a variety of internationally flavored breakfast, lunch, and dinner choices, as well as appetizers, mocktail and specialty waters, charcuterie, caviar service, and more. Some current in-flight favorites include: the Beetroot Carpaccio Roasted red beets, topped with arugula, toasted walnuts, goat cheese crumble, orange-dijon vinaigrette; the Spicy Brazilian Shrimp & Fish Stew Wild Caught Key West Pink Shrimp with Local Wild Caught Mahi in a Spicy Coconut Broth Garnished with Spicy Cherry Pepper Sauce & Fresh Cilantro; and the Grass-Fed Filet Mignon with Marsala Caramelized Onions Served with Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes. The entire menu can be found HERE.

“We are honored to partner with The Pickled Beet to offer our passengers an option for delicious, fresh, and healthy cuisine,” said Samuel Pezzini, Commercial Coordinator at Sideral Linhas Aéreas. “We look forward to having world-class catering on our jets that will turn a flight into a five-star dining experience.”

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About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida’s award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client’s personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what’s most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the “everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client’s goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that’s why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach. For more information visit: https://thepickledbeet.com

About Sideral Linhas Aéreas

Sideral Linhas Aéreas is a Brazilian airline founded in 2009, based in Curitiba, specializing in cargo transport and passenger charter services. It operates a fleet of over 20 Boeing 737 aircraft (classics, 737NG, and freighters) and is expanding into international charters, including U.S. and Mexico operations.

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