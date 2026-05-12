Americase International Unites Three Leaders in Dangerous Goods Protection, Compliance, & Lithium Battery Safety Testing

Americase, HazMat Safety Consulting and Fulcrum Testing unite to deliver integrated engineering, compliance, & safety testing for hazmat and high-value cargo.

Americase International was formed because our customers told us they needed engineering, compliance, and validation to speak the same language and that is what we built and deliver.” — Robby Kinsala, Chief Executive Officer, Americase International

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase International today announced its formation as the unified parent company of Americase, HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), and Fulcrum Testing — three organizations that have long operated as a coordinated ecosystem and now operate formally under one integrated brand and a new unified website at https://www.americaseinternational.com/.

The formation of Americase International brings together three distinct but deeply complementary capabilities: precision engineering and manufacturing of protective cases for high-value and hazardous cargo; comprehensive dangerous goods regulatory compliance consulting across all transport hazard classes; and specialized safety testing and validation for products and systems where a failure is not merely costly, but it may be catastrophic. Together, they form what the organization describes as a three-legged stool — each capability reinforcing the other two in a continuous feedback loop that no single-discipline provider can replicate.

Americase International serves the full spectrum of dangerous goods and high-value cargo protection. On the engineering side, Americase builds precision protective cases for military and defense programs, aerospace instruments, energy applications, data center infrastructure, consumer electronics, medical devices, and technology — covering both high-value goods protection and hazardous material containment. On the compliance side, HazMat Safety Consulting advises on explosives, flammable liquids and solids, oxidizers, compressed gases, corrosives, and lithium batteries, and has recently expanded its capabilities to include nuclear and radioactive materials. On the validation side, Fulcrum Testing provides pre-compliance testing and real-world safety validation — generating the actionable data that informs design decisions, accelerates regulatory readiness, and confirms that solutions perform as intended under the conditions that matter most. Lithium battery safety is a defining area of innovation across all three disciplines — and one application within a much broader foundation of dangerous goods expertise.

“Americase International was formed because our customers told us — not in words, but in the problems they brought to us — that the fragmented vendor landscape for dangerous goods protection wasn't working. They needed engineering, compliance, and validation to speak the same language and work from the same data. That is what we built, and that is what we deliver.” — Robby Kinsala, Chief Executive Officer, Americase International.

The Americase International platform is built on three deeply integrated capabilities:

Americase engineers and manufactures precision protective cases for the full spectrum of high-value goods and hazardous material transport and storage applications. With almost 50 years of case design and manufacturing experience, Americase serves customers across defense and government, aerospace, medical devices, energy, and technology — producing custom-engineered packaging solutions for applications ranging from military electronics and sensitive instruments to hazardous material containment, compressed gas transport, and environments requiring explosion-proof or thermally isolated protection. All aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% US-sourced materials, and the company holds AS9100 and ISO 9001 certifications. Every Americase solution begins with a real customer problem and follows a disciplined progression from custom engineering through commercialized engineered product lines and into made-to-order catalog offerings as market demand matures.

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), founded in 2017, brings more than 200 years of combined regulatory leadership to the Americase International platform. HSC provides dangerous goods compliance consulting, regulatory training, special permits management, expert witness services, and recall management across virtually all PHMSA hazard categories — including explosives, flammable liquids and solids, oxidizers, compressed gases, corrosives, and lithium batteries — with the recent addition of nuclear and radioactive materials capabilities. The team includes former regulators who authored many of the dangerous goods transportation standards in effect today, with active participation in the UN Sub-Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods, the ICAO Dangerous Goods Panel, PHMSA, COSTHA, and others. HSC serves clients across the United States and has significant reach around the world.

Fulcrum Testing, founded in 2016, provides specialized pre-compliance testing and custom validation solutions designed to ensure products perform under the most extreme conditions. Fulcrum Testing combines scientific rigor with real-world simulation to generate actionable data that informs design, accelerates development, and supports regulatory readiness — from thermal runaway analysis and burn gas testing to customized methodologies for scenarios where published standards do not yet exist. As one of the few U.S. laboratories equipped to conduct the destructive testing required for SAE AS6413 compliance, Fulcrum Testing actively contributes to the SAE G-27 Committee and provides technical input to the UN Sub-Committee on Transport of Dangerous Goods on cell propagation, hazard classification, and testing-to-failure protocols.

“What sets Americase International apart is that we don't consult you and hand you a report. We don't sell you a container and wish you luck. And we don't test your product and send you data without context. We do all three — and because we do all three inside one organization, the answer we give you is always better than what any of us could deliver alone.”— Chris Egloff, Chief Revenue Officer, Americase International.

The continuous feedback loop between the three brands is the platform's defining advantage. Testing data from Fulcrum Testing informs the engineering decisions Americase makes in container design — enabling precise, value-engineered solutions matched to actual risk profiles rather than worst-case assumptions. Regulatory intelligence from HSC shapes compliance requirements before products are designed, not after. Engineering innovation at Americase prompts further testing validation through Fulcrum Testing, closing the loop. Because all three capabilities exist within one organization, this cycle operates without the coordination delays, competing incentives, or information gaps that characterize a multi-vendor approach. Importantly, each operating company maintains independent financials, systems, and audit trails — ensuring that test results, compliance guidance, and engineering recommendations are independent and safeguarding the integrity customers and regulators require.

“The dangerous goods regulatory landscape is not static — it evolves constantly across every hazard class, every mode of transport, and every jurisdiction our clients operate in. Having that regulatory intelligence in the same organization as the engineering and testing capabilities means our clients are always ahead of the next change, not scrambling to catch up with it.” — Ryan Paquet, President, HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase International.

As part of this launch, Americase International has debuted a new unified website at AmericaseInternational.com — providing customers, partners, regulators, and industry professionals with a single destination to access the full platform’s capabilities, thought leadership resources, regulatory content, training programs, and product information across all three brands.

“We built Fulcrum Testing because we needed it ourselves. We were constantly pushing products to the point of failure to understand exactly how containment systems needed to perform — and we realized the data we were generating was more rigorous and more relevant than what most external labs could provide. When failure is not an option, you don't want your validation data coming from a lab that has never seen your product fail in real life.”— Robby Kinsala, CEO, Americase International; CEO, Fulcrum Testing.

About Americase International

Americase International delivers end-to-end mission-critical protection solutions through integrated engineering, testing, and regulatory expertise. Combining the capabilities of HazMat Safety Consulting, Americase, and Fulcrum Testing, the company helps organizations safely validate, package, and deploy high-value and hazardous products worldwide. Serving leaders across aerospace, defense, energy, medical, technology, and other highly regulated industries, Americase International provides comprehensive lifecycle support—from engineering through testing, compliance, containment, and global market access. All aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. With 200+ years of combined regulatory experience and nearly 50 years of expertise in engineering, testing, and manufacturing innovation, Americase International helps organizations navigate complexity with confidence, delivering proven solutions where failure is not an option. For more information, visit https://www.AmericaseInternational.com.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: https://www.americaseinternational.com/about-americase/

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a division of Americase International, was founded in 2017 to help organizations navigate the complex world of dangerous goods transportation with confidence. Backed by 200+ years of combined regulatory leadership, HSC translates evolving U.S. and international regulatory requirements into clear strategies, training, and systems that reduce risk and streamline operations. From lithium battery transport and special permits to expert audits and compliance remediation, HSC empowers clients to stay ahead of regulations, avoid costly disruptions, and protect their brand through tailored, expert-driven support. For more information, visit https://www.americaseinternational.com/about-hazmat-safety-consulting/

About Fulcrum Testing

Fulcrum Testing, a division of Americase International, delivers specialized pre-compliance testing and customvalidation solutions designed to ensure products perform under the most extreme conditions. Founded in 2016, Fulcrum Testing combines scientific rigor with real-world simulation to generate actionable data that informs design, accelerates development, and supports regulatory readiness. From lithium-ion battery testing and thermal runaway analysis to customized methodologies where standards do not yet exist, Fulcrum Testing provides the validation confidence organizations need to reduce risk, streamline certification, and ensure mission success when failure is not an option. Fulcrum Testing actively contributes to the SAE G-27 Committee and the development of SAE AS6413 — a performance-based standard for containing thermal runaway hazards (flames, fragments, heat, and vapors) in air cargo — and provides technical input to the United Nations Sub-Committee on Transport of Dangerous Goods (UN/SCETDG) on cell propagation, hazard classification, and testing-to-failure protocols. For more information, visit AmericaseInternational.com/about-fulcrum-testing.

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