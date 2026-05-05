Harbour Air Expands Its Commuter Pass Offering to Powell River

Harbour Air plane over English Bay

New commuter passes will be available for the Powell River route, offered in a 10-pack bundle that comes with an extra bonus ticket.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbour Air, British Columbia's leading coastal airline, has announced a new commuter pass option for the Vancouver-Powell River route, available for purchase as of April 29, 2026.The flight passes are designed for locals and commuters with busy lifestyles. They offer competitive rates on one-way flights, giving travellers the freedom to come and go as they please without worrying about last-minute fares.The Powell River seasonal route operates from April 2 to October 13, 2026, and has twice-daily departures from downtown Vancouver, landing directly on Powell Lake in approximately 40 minutes. Located on the Northern Sunshine Coast, this stop acts as a gateway to explore other Northern Coastal towns such as Lund and Saltery Bay.Guests with a commuter pass enjoy guaranteed, locked-in pricing with no blackout days, and every bundle includes a bonus one-way ticket. The Powell River pass is priced at $1,390 for a 10-pass bundle plus one bonus ticket, locking in a fare of just $127 one way. All passes are valid for one year from the date of purchase."Powell River locals don't have to worry about fares every time they need to fly,” said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer at Harbour Air. “With a commuter pass, the price is set, flexibility is included, and the only thing left to think about is when they want to fly. That's the kind of simplicity our frequent flyers ask for."Commuter passes are also available for travel between Vancouver-Victoria, Vancouver-Nanaimo, and Vancouver-Salt Spring Island. For those seeking even more flexibility, Harbour Air's Explorer Pass unlocks unlimited travel across its network, with up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations, including Seattle.All fares are displayed in Canadian dollars before applicable taxes.As of December 2025, Aeroplan members earn points on all Harbour Air flights with eligible fares, including cross-border and new routes. Members can earn up to 200 points per flight depending on the fare class.Full details, schedules and bookings are available at harbourair.com About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across British Columbia for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.Media RelationsHarbour Airmedia@harbourair.com

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