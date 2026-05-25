Harbour Air Launches Limited-Edition “Roar and Soar” Tour Package as Vancouver Takes Centre Stage This June and July

Harbour Air plane over Stanley Park

The limited-time Panorama tour package invites visitors and locals to experience a buzzing city at its peak, from the best seat in the house

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, all eyes are on Vancouver. The city is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors and Harbour Air wants to make sure they see the city from the best seat in the house. North America’s largest seaplane airline has launched the Roar and Soar package, a limited-edition add-on available on its Vancouver Panorama Tours that trades seawall views for spectacular skylines.As one of Canada's host cities for the world's biggest soccer tournament, the city is buzzing — and the Roar and Soar package puts guests above it all. From the window of a Harbour Air seaplane, guests take in sweeping views of Vancouver’s iconic skyline, coastline and mountain backdrop. Bookings are available now until July 15, with flights available June 1 through July 15. Packages start at $229.With the Roar and Soar package, guests can enjoy priority boarding, a complimentary snack and beverage, and a digital tour guide narrating the city's landmarks below. Every guest lands with exclusive Harbour Air merchandise and a printed photo keepsake to remember the experience."Vancouver is having its moment on the world stage this summer, and we wanted to make sure visitors and locals alike could experience the city from a truly unique perspective," said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer, Harbour Air. "There is no better way to take it all in than from above."The Roar and Soar package is available on two tour routes. The Classic Panorama Tour glides over downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park, English Bay and the North Shore Mountains. The Extended Panorama Tour ventures further, following the coastline towards Whistler before looping back over the stunning islands of Howe Sound.The Roar and Soar package is available to book at https://harbourair.com/lets-roar-lets-soar/ All prices are listed in Canadian dollars before taxes and fees.-30-About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across British Columbia for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless, and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com For media inquiries, please contact media@harbourair.com.

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