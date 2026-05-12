Harbour Air Launches Harbour Air Business, a Corporate Travel Program Built for B.C. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

B.C-registered businesses can now enroll and self-serve directly online, unlocking corporate travel benefits, Harbour Air Club rewards, and Aeroplan points

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbour Air, North America’s largest seaplane airline, launched Harbour Air Connect, a new corporate travel program serving British Columbia businesses of every size. Central to the launch is Harbour Air Business, a self-serve program providing small to medium-sized enterprises with straightforward access to corporate travel benefits and rewards.Three Ways to Earn on Every FlightFrom day one, every Harbour Air Business member earns Business Credits, Harbour Air Club Credits and Aeroplan points on eligible flights. The program’s three earning tiers scale with travel spend, starting at three per cent credit on base fares at enrollment and reaching up to 10 per cent. Each tier unlocks additional benefits including passenger name change flexibility, priority boarding, exclusive fare offerings and a dedicated account manager pathway. Full tier details are available at harbourair.com/haconnect/ Travel Management Made SimpleFor B.C. businesses that manage travel without a dedicated team, Harbour Air Connect fills a real gap, delivering the visibility, control, and flexibility that corporate travel demands, without the overhead. Beyond rewards, members get a self-serve portal to manage bookings and travellers, a tier progress dashboard, downloadable travel reports, and weather rebooking priority.“For more than 40 years, Harbour Air has connected B.C. businesses and the teams behind them,” said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer at Harbour Air. “Harbour Air Business is about making sure every business, regardless of size, has access to a corporate travel program that actually works for them.”Harbour Air Connect is expanding to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, giving more companies access to the most efficient way to travel the coast. Business travellers agree.“There’s simply no better way to travel between Vancouver and Victoria,” said Ross Marshall, Senior Vice President, Investment Properties Group Victoria at CBRE Limited. “Downtown to downtown, Harbour Air transforms business travel into something effortless. No long lines or wasted time, just unmatched convenience, friendly staff, spectacular views, and the most efficient way to travel the coast. Faster, easier, and arguably one of the most beautiful commutes in the world.”Part of Harbour Air's Broader Corporate Travel ProgramHarbour Air Business is part of the Harbour Air Connect corporate travel program, which also includes Harbour Air Corporate for larger enterprises. Together, the two programs offer businesses access to Harbour Air’s network of up to 200 daily flights across 15 destinations in British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Whistler and Seattle.B.C. businesses can enroll today and review full program terms and conditions at harbourair.com/haconnect/.About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across British Columbia for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless, and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.For media inquiries, contact:Harbour Air Media Relations media@harbourair.com

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