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N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet May 27

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet May 27 at the Courtyard New Bern Riverfront in New Bern to continue discussion of the proposed report on hardened coastal structures. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting online

WHO:      CRC Science Panel (in-person and online) 

WHEN:    Wednesday, May 27 at noon 

WHERE: Courtyard New Bern Riverfront 

                218 E. Front Street, New Bern 

               Join the CRC Science Panel meeting online. 

 The  CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics. 

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N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet May 27

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