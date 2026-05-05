N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet May 27

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet May 27 at the Courtyard New Bern Riverfront in New Bern to continue discussion of the proposed report on hardened coastal structures. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting online. WHO: CRC Science Panel (in-person and online) WHEN: Wednesday, May 27 at noon WHERE: Courtyard New Bern Riverfront 218 E. Front Street, New Bern Join the CRC Science Panel meeting online. The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.