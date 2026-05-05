Cahill Warns North Shore Homeowners: Aging Sewer Lines Are Creating Costly Problems Underground

Sewer Lining Andy Visconi Sewer Maintenance

Cahill highlights sewer lining, hydrojetting, and sewer rodding as solutions for aging North Shore sewer lines.

Most people don’t think about their sewer until there’s a backup. Our goal is to help homeowners understand what’s happening before it turns into an emergency.” — Andy Visconi

LAKE BLUFF, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many homes across Chicago’s North Shore were built decades ago, and while their architecture, landscaping, and interiors are often carefully maintained, one critical system is frequently overlooked: the sewer line underground.

Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer is encouraging North Shore homeowners to take a closer look at aging sewer infrastructure before small problems become major backups, excavation projects, or emergency repairs.

“In many North Shore communities, we’re dealing with older clay, cast iron, and deteriorating sewer lines that have been in the ground for generations,” said Andy Visconi, Director of Plumbing & Sewer Services at Cahill. “Tree roots, scale buildup, cracks, offsets, and corrosion can all develop quietly for years before a homeowner notices a problem inside the house.”

Cahill’s sewer and drain division provides diagnostic and preventative services including sewer camera inspections, sewer rodding, hydrojetting, and sewer lining. These services help identify problems, restore flow, and, when appropriate, repair failing sewer lines without the disruption of traditional excavation.

Sewer rodding is commonly used to clear blockages and restore drainage, particularly when roots or debris are causing backups. Hydrojetting uses high-pressure water to clean the inside of the pipe more thoroughly, helping remove grease, scale, sludge, and buildup that can contribute to recurring drainage issues.

For sewer lines with structural problems, Cahill offers trenchless sewer lining, also known as Cured-In-Place Pipe lining. This process creates a new, seamless pipe inside the existing sewer line, often avoiding the need to dig through driveways, patios, landscaping, sidewalks, and mature North Shore yards.

“Homeowners are often surprised to learn that sewer lining can restore a failing pipe without tearing up the property,” Visconi said. “It’s especially valuable on the North Shore, where many homes have mature trees, historic landscaping, stonework, and hardscapes that owners want to preserve.”

Cahill recommends that homeowners pay attention to warning signs such as recurring backups, slow drains throughout the home, gurgling fixtures, sewer odors, unusually wet areas in the yard, or a history of annual sewer rodding. According to the company, recurring problems are often a sign that the line needs to be inspected more thoroughly.

“Rodding may solve the immediate backup, but if the same issue keeps coming back, there is usually an underlying cause,” Visconi said. “A camera inspection allows us to show the homeowner exactly what is happening underground and explain whether maintenance, hydrojetting, sewer lining, or replacement is the right next step.”

Founded in 1973, Cahill has served homeowners across Lake Bluff, Lake Forest, Highland Park, Winnetka, Northbrook, Glenview, Wilmette, Evanston, and surrounding North Shore communities for more than 50 years. The company’s sewer and drain team has expanded its trenchless repair capabilities as more homeowners seek less disruptive solutions for aging underground infrastructure.

“Most people don’t think about their sewer until there’s a backup,” Visconi said. “Our goal is to help homeowners understand what’s happening before it turns into an emergency.”

North Shore homeowners can schedule a sewer camera inspection or learn more about sewer rodding, hydrojetting, and sewer lining by calling Cahill at 847-234-4494 or visiting cahillplumbers.com.

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