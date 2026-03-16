Cahill Announces Trane Unstoppable Event with Up to $900 in Rebates on New HVAC Systems

Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer Trane Unstoppable Event

The Trane Unstoppable Event runs April 1–July 10 with up to $900 in rebates plus utility incentives on air conditioner replacement and furnace replacement.

When you combine Trane’s instant rebates with current utility incentives, this is one of the best opportunities of the year for homeowners considering an ac or furnace replacement.” — Paul Dale

LAKE BLUFF, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer announced today that the Trane Unstoppable Event will run from April 1 through July 10, offering homeowners significant savings on new high-efficiency HVAC systems. The semi-annual promotion provides up to a $900 instant rebate on qualifying Trane heating and cooling systems and is available exclusively through Trane Comfort Specialists, a designation held by Cahill.

The limited-time promotion comes at a time when homeowners across the Chicago area are looking to upgrade aging heating and cooling equipment before the peak summer season. By combining the Trane manufacturer promotion with available utility incentives, homeowners may be able to save thousands when upgrading to new high-efficiency systems.

“As a Trane Comfort Specialist, we’re able to offer our customers exclusive promotions like the Trane Unstoppable Event,” said Paul Dale of Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer. “When you combine Trane’s instant rebates with current utility incentives, this is one of the best opportunities of the year for homeowners considering an ac or furnace replacement.”

Multiple Rebates Available for HVAC Upgrades

During the promotional period, homeowners installing qualifying Trane systems through Cahill may be eligible for several incentives:

Up to $900 instant rebate through the Trane Unstoppable Event

Up to $2,000 instant rebate on qualifying high-efficiency heat pumps through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program

Up to $225 rebate for high-efficiency furnaces through local natural gas utilities including North Shore Gas, Nicor Gas, and Peoples Gas

Because the Trane promotion and utility incentives may be combined in many cases, homeowners can significantly reduce the cost of upgrading to modern, high-efficiency HVAC equipment.

Ideal Time to Replace Aging HVAC Systems

Heating and cooling systems typically last 12–20 years, and older systems often become less efficient, less reliable, and more expensive to maintain. Rising energy costs and improved equipment technology make system upgrades increasingly attractive for homeowners.

A new high-efficiency system can deliver several benefits, including:

Lower monthly energy bills

Improved comfort and more consistent temperatures

Quieter operation

Increased reliability and fewer unexpected repairs

Eligibility for rebates and incentives

Spring is also an ideal time for an air conditioner replacement, allowing homeowners to avoid emergency breakdowns during the hottest days of summer. Likewise, homeowners with aging furnaces may wish to consider a furnace replacement while generous utility rebates remain available.

Trane Comfort Specialist Advantage

Cahill’s designation as a Trane Comfort Specialist reflects a high standard of training, customer satisfaction, and professional installation practices. The certification is awarded to select HVAC contractors who consistently meet Trane’s requirements for technical expertise and service quality.

Homeowners who work with a Trane Comfort Specialist benefit from:

Access to exclusive promotions like the Trane Unstoppable Event

Expert system design and equipment recommendations

Professional installation and commissioning

Reliable local service and support

Serving Chicagoland Since 1973

Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer has served homeowners and businesses throughout the Chicago area for more than 50 years. The company provides comprehensive residential and commercial services including HVAC installation, repairs, plumbing, sewer services, and electrical work.

With locations in Lake Bluff and Palatine, Cahill’s licensed technicians provide expert service across Chicago’s North Shore and surrounding suburbs.

Limited-Time Promotion

The Trane Unstoppable Event runs from April 1 through July 10, making spring one of the best times of the year for homeowners to upgrade their heating and cooling systems while rebates are at their highest.

Homeowners interested in learning more about available incentives, or scheduling a consultation for an air conditioner replacement, furnace replacement, or heat pump installation, can visit: https://www.cahillheating.com

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