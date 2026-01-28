Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer Taps Dan O’Brien to Lead HVAC Service Division

Dan O'Brien Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer

Cahill appoints HVAC veteran Dan O’Brien as director of residential HVAC service to lead operations and technician development.

LAKE BLUFF, IL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cahill, a leading independent provider of residential & commercial HVAC, electric, plumbing, and sewer services in the greater Chicago area, today announced the appointment of Dan O’Brien as director of its residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) service division, which includes furnace repair, furnace replacement, and furnace installation services.

O’Brien brings nearly 25 years of experience in HVAC service operations, technical training, and employee leadership to the role. He began his career in the early 2000s as an HVAC service technician and progressed into management positions, where he led residential HVAC service teams throughout the Chicagoland area, supporting homeowners with everything from routine furnace repair to full furnace replacement projects.

In his new role, O’Brien will oversee Cahill’s residential HVAC service operations, with a focus on technician development, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction across heating services, including furnace installation and ongoing system maintenance. Cahill is one of the largest independent heating, cooling, and plumbing companies serving the Chicago market.

“My goal with every technician is to give them what they need to build skills, improve efficiency, and become as self-reliant as possible,” said O’Brien. “Many companies overlook the importance of understanding what motivates each employee. One size doesn’t fit all. Building trust and recognizing individual strengths is essential if you want people to perform at their best.”

O’Brien said a key factor in his decision to join Cahill was the leadership approach of owners Brandon Delfino and Chris McNelly. “They are very hands-on and deeply involved in the business,” O’Brien said. “We aligned closely on management philosophy, accountability, and long-term growth.”

Drawing on decades of technical experience in residential HVAC systems, O’Brien is particularly enthusiastic about emerging technologies such as widespread integration of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication technologies into HVAC equipment. “Communicating systems that support smart diagnostics, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance are quickly becoming the future of heating and cooling,” he said. “These advances will significantly improve how homeowners experience furnace repair and furnace replacement over the next five to ten years.”

O’Brien also pointed to the growing demand for indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, driven by the rise of home-based work environments. “Post-pandemic, homeowners are more aware of air purification, filtration, and overall home health,” he said. “Cahill is well positioned to meet that demand, offering a full range of modern IAQ solutions alongside expert furnace installation through long-standing supplier partnerships and competitive pricing made possible by our scale.”

“I’m truly pleased to be part of this team,” O’Brien added. “With more than 50 years in the HVAC industry, Cahill continues to set the regional standard—combining trust-based leadership, advanced HVAC technology, and an unwavering commitment to performance, reliability, and customer health.”

About Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer

Founded in 1973, Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer provides high-quality HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and sewer services throughout the Chicago North Shore and Northwest Suburbs. For more than 50 years, Cahill has built a reputation for excellence through expert craftsmanship, responsive service, and a customer-first philosophy. From routine maintenance to complex residential installations, Cahill delivers dependable solutions homeowners can trust.

