726 EMSS Airman integrates real-time munitions tracking tool

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - The 449th Air Expeditionary Group just took a step into the future of space utilization in their area of responsibility within East Africa. Recently, Senior Airman Caden Goodwin of the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron led the integration of a new weapons storage space allocation tracking tool.

SrA Goodwin, a munitions operations technician, identified the need for accurate spatial visibility across operating sites and led his team in deploying this digital solution. Prior to this upgrade, accountability relied on manual ledgers and static spreadsheets that required constant physical verification.

“This tool will consolidate and streamline munitions for U.S. East-African bases, giving our team real-time visibility of munitions we are responsible for in the area of responsibility,” Goodwin said. “As well, what munitions we can get shipped to us and what physical space we have to store our munitions at specific sites.”

The localized implementation digitizes facility needs and provides an instant, accessible dashboard, to give real-time updates for mission-critical needs across the AOR.

“The Munitions Storage Plan (MSP) plays a critical part in our ability to plan munitions posturing and enables us to logically store hazardous material in a way that ensures explosive safety and regulatory compliance,” said Master Sgt. Brandon Kilburg, 726th EMSS munitions flight chief and munitions accountable systems officer. “It's a product that can be maintained by just about anyone, and it can be passed down from rotation to rotation. The goal is sustainability!”

Additionally, the tool eliminates the need for manual recounts, cuts down shift-change inventory times, and dramatically accelerates decision-making cycles.

“SrA Goodwin brought forward a tool from a previous base and transformed it into a multi-installation tool that powers leaders to make informed decisions in an already constrained AOR,” Kilburg continued.

The successful rollout of the weapons storage tracker is a testament to the ingenuity and impact of individual personnel within the 449th AEG. By empowering Airmen like SrA Goodwin to modernize their workspaces, the 449th AEG continues to cultivate a purpose-driven culture where individual dedication directly fuels mission success and strengthens regional stability.

“In today’s ever-adapting technological age, we need Airmen who can think. I posed a problem, and SrA Goodwin said to trust him,” concluded Kilburg. “He took visions from his leadership and requirements from the regulation and translated them into something we could use to solve problems.”