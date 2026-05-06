Auto Driveaway Announces Leadership Updates

Matthew Salm named President and Chief Operating Officer of Auto Driveaway Rodney Ruth retains Chief Executive Officer position and has also been named Chairman of Auto Driveaway

Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC announces Matthew Salm as President and Chief Operating Officer & Rodney Ruth as Chairman of the organization.

I look forward to continuing to build on 74 years of legacy and experience and evolving the organization to meet our customers’ needs.” — Matthew Salm

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Driveaway Transport Logistics LLC , a leading technology-enabled transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce that Matthew Salm has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Rodney Ruth retains his Chief Executive Officer position and has also been named Chairman of the organizationSalm has served as Auto Driveaway’s COO since 2019, overseeing operations, client services, information technology, human resources, marketing, and business development across Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers On Demand. In his new role as President, Salm will have additional oversight and responsibility for driving company growth and profitability central to Auto Driveaway’s mission as a people-centric, customer-driven, forward-looking transportation and logistics partner.Salm says “I am excited to step into the role of President and continue to help lead Auto Driveaway forward. I am immensely proud of our employee culture, commitment to safety, and the relentless pursuit of operational excellence that allows us to deliver the best customer experience in the transportation logistics industry. I look forward to continuing to build on 74 years of legacy and experience and evolving the organization to meet our customers’ needs.”Rodney Ruth has served as President and CEO of Auto Driveaway since 2006. Under his leadership, the company grew substantially, and his strategic vision drove several acquisitions, expanded service offerings, and integrated innovative technologies. Ruth is “excited to have Matt assume the role of President in addition to his COO position. Auto Driveaway is well positioned for substantial growth, and Matt’s expertise, well-rounded leadership experience, and relentless pursuit of continuous improvement is invaluable as we navigate our journey from Excellent to Exceptional.”With over 70 years of experience, Auto Driveaway is comprised of three core divisions: Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers on Demand. Headquartered in the greater Chicago area, the company operates 40 staffed locations across the United States. It specializes in efficient, safe, and reliable driveaway services for a diverse client base that includes fleet management companies, commercial fleets, dealerships, upfitters, and OEMs.For more information or for interview requests, please contact:Kevin RileyVice President, Marketingkriley@autodriveaway.comAuto Driveaway Systems, LLC, based in Chicago, is your trusted partner in vehicle and truck logistics with a legacy of over 70 years. We operate three divisions: Vehicle Transport, Truck Transport, and Drivers On Demand, each providing seamless, nationwide relocation for fleets, dealerships, upfitters and manufacturers. We manage every step—from secure storage at 40 nationwide locations to comprehensive vehicle services, including licensing and reconditioning. Our commitment to safety and personalized service, coupled with a vast network of professional drivers ensures that your vehicles are in capable hands, every mile of the journey.

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