iDS Welcomes Mark Clews as Managing Director of Digital Forensics and eDiscovery

iDS, a consulting firm specializing in the interpretation of digital evidence, announces Mark Clews as Managing Director of Digital Forensics and eDiscovery.

Mark is exactly the kind of expert iDS was built for. He leads with judgment, operates with precision, and has a track record that speaks for itself. ” — Dan Regard, CEO and Founder, iDS

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDS , an expert-led consulting firm specializing in the interpretation of digital evidence for high-stakes disputes and investigations, announced the appointment of Mark Clews as Managing Director of Digital Forensics and eDiscovery.Clews brings 25 years of experience across the full arc of digital forensics and eDiscovery, from legal hold through production in court. His appointment deepens the iDS Expert Bench at a time when disputes are increasingly data-led and the demand for defensible, expert-interpreted evidence has never been higher.“Mark is exactly the kind of expert iDS was built for. He leads with judgment, operates with precision, and has a track record that speaks for itself in some of the most demanding regulatory and litigation environments in the country. Clients who work with Mark gain not just a forensic examiner, but a practitioner who can carry the evidence narrative from collection all the way through testimony.” – Dan Regard, CEO and Founder, iDSClews has led hundreds of engagements, from single-machine forensic investigations to multi-jurisdictional class actions spanning hundreds of custodians. He has testified as an expert, served as an independent forensic examiner, and built the evidence room infrastructure and chain-of-custody protocols that make defensible work possible at scale.His practice has taken him before nearly every major regulatory body in the country, including the SEC, DOJ, FTC, FINRA, EPA, CFPB, and state attorneys general. In one matter, his forensic work contributed to a $300 million SEC settlement.“Mark understands something fundamental: data doesn’t become evidence until someone with real expertise says what it means and can defend that conclusion under scrutiny. That is the work iDS does. That is exactly what Mark brings.” – Hunter McMahon, President, iDSWho’s Who Legal has recognized Clews as one of the world's leading digital forensics experts every year from 2016 through 2024 and named him a Global Thought Leader in 2023 and 2024. He holds certifications as a Magnet Certified Forensics Examiner (MCFE), EnCase Certified Examiner (EnCE), and Certified Cyber Forensic Professional (CCFP). As a member of the Sedona Conference Working Group 6, he helps shape the evolving standards at the intersection of law and technology.“iDS is built around a conviction I share completely: when expertise leads, defensible outcomes follow. What drew me here is the bench, the infrastructure, and the institutional commitment to doing this work the right way. I look forward to bringing that to every matter.” – Mark ClewsClews joins iDS from a distinguished career building and leading digital forensics practices across several of the most respected consulting firms in the country. Most recently, he established a digital forensics service line from the ground up before bringing his expertise to iDS.For more on Mark Clews and how iDS is shaping the future of data solutions, visit idsinc.com.##iDS provides consultative data solutions to corporations and law firms around the world, giving them a decisive advantage – both in and out of the courtroom. Our subject matter experts and data strategists specialize in finding solutions to complex data problems – ensuring data can be leveraged as an asset and not a liability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.