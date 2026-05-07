Louisiana Impact Fund Launches cXo Leadership Program to Develop the Next Generation of Louisiana Business Leaders

Executive leadership training operated by GrowthX Academy, supported by Louisiana Economic Development, opens applications for inaugural September 2026 kickoff.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana Impact Fund (LIF) and GrowthX Academy today announced the launch of the LIF cXo Leadership Program, a nine-month executive development cohort designed to identify, train, and accelerate high-potential professionals across Louisiana into the C-suite roles that will define the state's next era of economic growth. The program is supported by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and will accept its inaugural cohort of 15 participants beginning September 2026."Too often, Louisiana's most talented professionals leave the state to find the career acceleration they're looking for. The cXo Leadership Program changes that equation by giving ambitious leaders a world-class pathway to the C-suite right here at home. We are proud to fund a program that keeps Louisiana's best talent in Louisiana."— Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary, Louisiana Economic DevelopmentOperated by GrowthX Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a demonstrated track record of training Louisiana business leaders, the cXo Leadership Program fills a critical gap in the state's professional development landscape. While programs exist for entry-level talent and established executives, Louisiana has lacked a rigorous, structured pathway for the ambitious professionals positioned between those two points: the rising operators, functional leaders, and high-potential managers ready to take on executive responsibility."Louisiana has remarkable talent, and this program exists to make sure that talent stays here, grows here, and leads here. The cXo Leadership Program is built to identify the next generation of business leaders across the entire state, from Shreveport to New Orleans, and give them the tools, the network, and the real-world experience to step into executive roles and create lasting value."— Jared Quoyeser, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Louisiana Impact FundA Statewide Program Built Around LouisianaThe cXo Leadership Program is structured as a nine-month cohort of 15 participants drawn from across the state. The program combines in-person residency experiences held in multiple Louisiana markets with a rigorous curriculum taught by subject matter experts and Louisiana business leaders. Participants engage with every dimension of executive leadership, from strategy and financial acumen to talent, culture, revenue growth, and digital transformation, and complete a capstone project that demonstrates executive-level competency through applied, real-world work.Who the Program Is ForThe cXo Leadership Program is designed for early-career professionals who hold a post-undergraduate or graduate degree and are positioned prior to formal executive education. Ideal candidates are high-potential individuals who have already demonstrated the ability to lead, execute, and drive results, and who are ready to develop the full-spectrum executive skills required for C-suite and senior leadership roles.Participants are selected through a competitive evaluation process. Participation is made possible through a scholarship awarded to selected candidates.Application TimelineAn introductory webinar will be held on May 21, 2026(brandrusso.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GxDxoV6hQwiB5Z6Up3-2Cw) for prospective applicants and organizational sponsors interested in learning more about the program. The application window opens in June 2026, with the review process underway in July. Finalists will be notified in late July, with the cohort announced in August and the inaugural kickoff held in Lafayette in late September 2026.About Louisiana Impact FundLouisiana Impact Fund is a private equity fund dedicated to investing in the growth of Louisiana businesses and developing the human capital that drives sustainable economic value across the state. https://louisianaimpactfund.com/cxo-leadership-program/ About GrowthX AcademyGrowthX Academy is a Louisiana-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that designs and operates professional development programs for business leaders at every stage of growth. GrowthX Academy programs and trainers have delivered a demonstrated return on state investment, measured through job creation and business revenue growth. https://growthxacademy.org/ About Louisiana Economic DevelopmentLouisiana Economic Development is the state agency responsible for strengthening Louisiana's business environment and creating a more vibrant economy for all Louisiana residents by attracting investment and encouraging the growth of existing businesses.

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