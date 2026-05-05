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Drinking Water Week emphasizes importance of clean water

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) is celebrating Drinking Water Week by recognizing the important work of our Regional Laboratory. Water is an essential resource that supports everyday life, from drinking and cooking to agriculture and recreation. Behind the scenes, MCPH’s Regional Lab works year-round to help ensure the water used throughout western Colorado is safe.

Supporting safe water 

The MCPH Regional Lab serves 18 counties across our region. The team provides water testing services for both public and private clients, including homeowners with private wells, businesses, and agricultural producers. In 2025, the Regional Lab processed more than 3,600 water samples.

“Our team works tirelessly to ensure that safe, high-quality drinking water is a reality for every household,” said Michelle Colon, Lab Supervisor. “Access to clean water supports the long-term well-being of our entire community.” 

Water testing services

Our water quality program provides bacterial testing for both drinking water and irrigation water samples. The lab supports safe drinking water through testing related to:

  • Real estate transactions
  • New water line installations
  • System repairs and maintenance

Regional partnerships also play an important role. The lab works with suppliers such as Culligan and Reddy Ice to help ensure product safety. Agricultural and rural clients perform irrigation water testing to support compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). During the summer months, the Regional Lab monitors local swim beaches for E. coli, helping keep recreational waters safe and open to the public.

For private well owners, our team provides testing services along with personalized guidance and shock chlorination support. Testing is the only way to know if water is safe to drink.

How to get started

Water testing services are available Mondays through Thursdays at the MCPH Regional Lab. The laboratory is certified through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Contact the Regional Lab at 970-248-6999 or regionallab@mesacounty.us with questions or to get started. Visit the MCPH website to learn more.

 

 

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Drinking Water Week emphasizes importance of clean water

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