Darryl Davis Seminars’ POWER AGENT® Program Joins LeadingRE Solutions Group

New partnership brings proven training, systems, and real-world strategies to 135,000 agents worldwide

Darryl’s approach resonates because it’s grounded in how agents work and communicate every day. He brings clarity to complex conversations and helps agents elevate their role as trusted advisors.” — Jessica Edgerton, LeadingRE CLO and EVP of industry learning

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Real Estate Companies of the World(LeadingRE) has welcomed the POWER AGENTProgram, developed by real estate coach and speaker Darryl Davis, to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources. The partnership provides LeadingRE’s global network of 550 market-leading firms and 135,000 agents with access to one of the industry’s most comprehensive training, coaching, and business development platforms.The POWER AGENTProgram is designed to help agents increase listings, strengthen communication, navigate complex conversations, and build sustainable, relationship-driven businesses. Through a combination of live coaching and training, on-demand learning sessions, customizable business tools, and real-world strategies, the program equips agents with practical skills they can apply immediately in today’s market.“We are honored to align with LeadingRE and support its incredible global network of professionals,” said Darryl Davis. “This collaboration is about giving agents the clarity, structure, and conversations they need to not just compete, but to truly serve at their highest level and grow their business with confidence and consistency.”The program’s impact is already being felt by agents within the network.“Darryl is simply amazing,” said Melanie Dittmayer with LeadingRE member Baliesteri Real Estate. “It’s a different approach than any other training I’ve experienced. It makes you rethink your understanding of the profession, your communication, and how you guide your clients. After just a few webinars, I’ve already learned so much—and I’ll absolutely continue.”Unlike traditional training models, the POWER AGENTProgram emphasizes real-world application, helping agents move beyond information and into consistent execution. From lead generation systems to client communication strategies, the program focuses on building skills that translate directly into more listings, improved buyer loyalty, stronger relationships, and long-term business growth.“Darryl’s approach resonates deeply because it’s grounded in how agents actually work and communicate every day,” said Jessica Edgerton, LeadingRE CLO and EVP of industry learning. “He brings clarity to complex conversations and helps agents elevate their role as trusted advisors. We’re excited to offer this level of training to our members around the world.”Through the Solutions Group program, LeadingRE identifies and aligns with best-in-class partners that bring meaningful value to its members. The addition of the POWER AGENTProgram reinforces LeadingRE’s commitment to providing its network with innovative tools, resources, and education that support agent success at every level.Members can learn more about this new training by attending the free kickoff webinar or at any time on the LeadingRE POWER AGENT® Page About Darryl Davis SeminarsDarryl Davis Seminars is a leading provider of real estate coaching, training, and business development strategies. Its flagship POWER AGENTProgram has helped hundreds of thousands of agents worldwide build stronger businesses through proven systems, practical tools, and relationship-based strategies. Learn more at DarrylSpeaks.com.About Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldChicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World(LeadingRE.com) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 135,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs.

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