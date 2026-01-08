2026 Agent Confidence Index™ Finds Agents Prepared to Compete in a Tough Market

See why confidence, not conditions, may determine which agents break through as the market shifts.

Confidence shows up in behavior long before it shows up in closings. That’s why this index matters—it reveals what agents are building today for the market they expect tomorrow.” — Darryl Davis

ROCKY POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite historic housing constraints and sweeping industry change, real estate agents remain confident in their skills, committed to their careers, and quietly preparing for what comes next.A newly released national study, the 2026 Agent Confidence Index™, offers a rare, ground-level view of how real estate agents are navigating one of the most challenging markets in decades — and why confidence may be one of the industry’s most overlooked leading indicators heading into 2026.Developed by veteran real estate coach and speaker Darryl Davis, the Agent Confidence Index™ was created to answer a question most market reports never ask directly: How confident do agents themselves feel about their ability to succeed — regardless of market conditions?“Transaction data tells us what already happened,” Davis explains. “Confidence tells us what agents are preparing to do next.”Agents See a Tough Market — But Don’t See Themselves as the ProblemBased on responses from 629 active real estate agents nationwide, the 2026 Agent Confidence Index™ confirms what many industry headlines already suggest: conditions remain difficult.Agents cited their biggest challenges as:*Limited inventory*Fewer qualified leads*Ongoing commission and rule changes*Broader economic and market uncertainty*Nearly half described current market conditions as weak or very weak, and more than 60% reported buyer activity below normal levels.Yet the data reveals a striking counterpoint.*86% of agents expect to still be in business next year*Nearly two-thirds report a positive long-term career outlook*The majority believe their income outlook is stable or improving*That gap — between cautious market sentiment and strong personal confidence — may be the most important insight in the entire report.*“This isn’t denial,” says Davis. “It’s differentiation. Agents don’t see the market as broken. They see it as competitive.”Confidence in Skill Remains High — Access to Opportunity Is the Real ConstraintDespite a year shaped by legal settlements, compensation scrutiny, and shifting buyer representation rules, agents report strong confidence in their professional abilities:*More than 80% feel confident explaining compensation changes*Nearly 87% feel confident using required forms correctly*Over 86% feel confident advertising and representing property accuratelyWhere concern does emerge is access to opportunity — specifically lead flow and inventory. Notably, those same issues ranked as agents’ top training priorities, signaling that agents are seeking better systems, not rule explanations.Why the Agent Confidence Index™ Was CreatedAfter four decades of coaching agents through multiple market cycles — including downturns far more severe than today — Davis and his team recognized a gap in industry research.Most reports analyze the market from the outside in. The Agent Confidence Index™ looks at it from the inside out.Rather than interpreting agent behavior through transaction volume alone, the Index captures how agents assess their own skills, adaptability, and future — offering brokers, leaders, and industry observers an early signal of where momentum may emerge next.“Confidence shapes behavior long before closings show up in the data,” Davis notes. “That’s why this matters.”Technology, AI, and the Quiet DivideThe report also identifies an emerging split between agents who are actively leveraging technology and AI tools and those who are not.While most agents believe these tools offer real upside, relatively few are using them consistently. Among those who are, the benefits are clear: faster follow-up, better organization, and more efficient communication — advantages that compound in a slower market.In short, efficiency is becoming leverage.Cautious Optimism Heading Into 2026Agents are not predicting a dramatic rebound. Their outlook for 2026 is measured and realistic:*Gradual inventory improvement*Potential easing of mortgage rates*Continued opportunity in new construction and relocation marketsAccording to Davis, that realism may be the healthiest signal of all. “The industry isn’t waiting for perfect conditions,” he says. “It’s learning how to perform without them.”Access the Full Report — FreeThe 2026 Agent Confidence Index™ blends nationwide survey insights with market data from leading industry sources, alongside expert interpretation and practical guidance for agents and brokers navigating ongoing change.The full report — along with supporting insights and resources — is available at no cost.👉 Download the complete 2026 Agent Confidence Index™ Report at AgentConfidenceIndex.com About Darryl DavisDarryl Davis is an award-winning international speaker, real estate coach, and best-selling author published by McGraw-Hill. For more than 40 years, he has trained over 650,000 sales and service professionals worldwide and holds the prestigious Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation, earned by fewer than 2% of speakers globally.He is widely recognized for helping agents build resilient businesses rooted in skill, clarity, and adaptability — regardless of market conditions.

