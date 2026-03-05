Top Coach Darryl Davis Announces 2026 POWER AGENT® Intensive: A Two-Day Live Skill-Building Event for Real Estate Agents

A rare two-day training where agents see live FSBO calls, refine listing conversations, and leave with stronger skills and listing appointments scheduled.

My goal is simple,” said Darryl Davis. “When agents leave this event, they’ll have much stronger skills, clearer conversations, and listing appointments already scheduled.” — Darryl Davis

ROCKY POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darryl Davis, Real Estate Coach, Speaker, and Founder of the POWER AGENTProgram, announces the 2026 POWER AGENTIntensive, a two-day live real estate training event taking place Monday and Tuesday, March 30–31, 2026 at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale, New York.The event is proudly supported by industry partners including REDX, American Dream Abstract Title, Wise Agent, RCG Mortgage, SlyBroadcast, Robert Zabbia – Allstate Insurance, and Elm Street Technology (IXACT Contact), all dedicated to supporting real estate professionals with tools and resources that help strengthen their businesses.The POWER AGENTIntensive is designed as a highly interactive working experience for real estate professionals who want to sharpen their skills, strengthen their communication, generate real momentum in their business, and walk away with listings scheduled.For two full days, agents will work alongside nationally recognized coach Darryl Davis as he demonstrates and teaches the conversations, strategies, mindsets, and skills that consistently lead to increased listings, loyal buyers, and stronger client relationships.“This event is about getting back to the fundamentals that make great agents stand out,” said Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. “Agents will see live calls to FSBOs and expired listings, watch a full listing presentation from the stage, and participate in exercises designed to remove the hesitation that often holds agents back from making the calls and having the conversations that grow their business.”Unlike traditional conferences that focus primarily on motivation or theory, the POWER AGENTIntensive is designed to be hands-on and highly practical. Agents are encouraged to bring their own FSBO, expireds, and GEO listing leads and watch as Darryl calls them live from the stage, breaking down the psychology behind each conversation and demonstrating how to navigate common objections.Attendees will also participate in the Fear Breakthrough process, a signature exercise designed to eliminate fear surrounding prospecting, telephone conversations, and booking listing appointments.By the end of the two-day event, agents will not only have strengthened their skills and strategies but will leave with tangible progress in motion — including listing appointments generated during the event itself.The Intensive also includes a complete set of tools and resources designed to help agents build stronger businesses and increase their income, without requiring additional upsells or add-on training programs.“This is a rare opportunity for agents to spend two solid days working closely with one of the industry’s most respected coaches,” said Julie Escobar, President of Darryl Davis Seminars. “Agents walk away with the conversations, tools, and strategies they need to generate more listings, communicate their value clearly, and create a business that supports both their income goals and their lifestyle.”Industry partners say the event reflects the kind of skill development that helps agents build long-term success.“At REDX, we’ve been committed to supporting real estate professionals and their success for more than twenty years,” said Curtis Fenn, REDX President and COO. “Events like the POWER AGENTIntensive bring together the skills, systems, and community agents need to grow and thrive. We’re proud to support Darryl Davis and the POWER AGENTcommunity as they continue raising the standard of professionalism in the industry.”The POWER AGENTIntensive is designed for real estate professionals at every stage of their career.New and emerging agents will gain clarity and confidence around prospecting, listing presentations, and client communication.Mid-level producers will sharpen their skills to increase listing inventory and strengthen their professional fee conversations.Experienced agents and team leaders will benefit from refining the strategies and dialogues that protect their value and position them as trusted advisors in a changing marketplace.Event DetailsDates: Monday & Tuesday, March 30–31, 2026Location: Long Island Marriott101 James Doolittle BlvdUniondale, NY 11553Full details and registration information are available at: PowerAgentIntensive.com Organizations interested in sponsoring or partnering with the POWER AGENT® Intensive and the POWER AGENT® Coaching Program are encouraged to contact Julie Escobar at julie@darrylspeaks.com or call 813-957-2989 for more information about available opportunities.**About Darryl Davis Seminars**Darryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and training platform dedicated to elevating professionalism, communication, and skill within the real estate industry. Through the POWER AGENTProgram, live events, and innovative tools, including Digital Darryl™ 2.0, real estate professionals gain access to practical strategies that help them generate consistent income, build stronger client relationships, and create businesses worth smiling about.Darryl Davis, an award-winning author, Speaker, and real estate coach, has trained more than 600,000 real estate professionals worldwide and has been recognized by industry giant Inman News as an Innovator and RISMedia as an Influencer and Newsmaker six consecutive years. The POWER AGENTProgram is designed to help agents generate more listings, increase their professional fees, and build sustainable businesses in any market.

