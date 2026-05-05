BRS Welcomes Allied Steel Buildings

Building Research Systems

Allied Steel Buildings Joins the Superior Seam Technology™ Family as a TS-324® Licensee

The BRS licensing program was a natural fit for Allied as we continue to expand our product offerings. ” — Michael Lassner, CEO, Allied Steel Buildings

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Steel Buildings, headquartered in McGregor, Texas, is a global leader in the design, engineering, and fabrication of pre-engineered, conventional steel, and hybrid steel structures. Founded in 2003 by CEO Michael Lassner with a mission to continually set the bar high, Allied was built on a simple but powerful premise: put the client first.

Operating state-of-the-art robotics facilities in McGregor, Texas and Spain, Allied delivers solutions and timelines that competitors cannot match. Their portfolio of landmark projects speaks for itself: the 420,000 SF Form Energy Form Factory 1 (3,750 tons of structural steel), the SoFi Center for TGL Golf league (1,386 tons engineered in just five weeks), and the 1,000,024 SF Navistar manufacturing facility in San Antonio, TX (over 6,000 tons of structural steel).

Allied’s unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, precision engineering, and cutting-edge manufacturing aligns perfectly with BRS’s mission of continuous design excellence and innovation. This shared dedication to quality makes Allied Steel Buildings an ideal addition to the Superior Seam Technology™ family.

“The BRS licensing program was a natural fit for Allied as we continue to expand our product offerings. The TS-324® system’s proven performance and patented technology give our clients the highest level of confidence in every project we deliver.”

- Michael Lassner, CEO, Allied Steel Buildings

Through the BRS Alpha/Ascension licensing program, Allied Steel Buildings will offer the TS-324® structural trapezoidal roof system, the industry’s benchmark for superior air and water infiltration resistance, highest wind uplift values, weatherability, and overall in-place performance. The TS-324® system features patented components including 18 clip options for design flexibility, High-Capacity Rake and Eave Plates, and proven Superior Seam Technology™ (SST).

Building Research Systems, Inc. is proud to welcome Allied Steel Buildings to the SST family and looks forward to supporting their continued growth and success as they bring the highest-performing structural standing seam metal roofing system to their world-class projects.

About Allied Steel Buildings

Allied Steel Buildings designs, engineers, and fabricates pre-engineered, conventional steel, and hybrid steel structures for some of the world’s most demanding industries. From cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Spain, Allied delivers steel solutions with unmatched timelines. For more information, visit www.alliedbuildings.com

About Building Research Systems

BRS is a product development company with extensive knowledge of the metal building industry, specializing in development of roof systems. BRS was started in 1994 by Leo Neyer who at that time had over 30 years of experience in Metal Building, Business developing and selling metal building systems.

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