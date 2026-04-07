BRS Announces BC Steel Buildings as Newest TS324® Roof System Licensee

Building Research Systems David Alexander, Owner/President BC Steel Buildings Logo

Edmond-based BRS names Oklahoma City’s BC Steel Buildings the newest licensee of its TS324® Roof System.

Our greatest passion is seeing BC Steel Buildings builders thrive and succeed in their local communities. ” — David Alexander, Owner/President

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Research Systems, Inc. (BRS), headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, announces BC Steel Buildings of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the newest licensee of the TS324® Roof System.

Founded in Oklahoma in 1972, BC Steel Buildings was built on simple principles: do good work, stand behind it, and treat people fairly. Over the years, the company has grown by investing in modern engineering tools, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and building a team with decades of hands-on experience in the metal building industry.

That commitment continues today. In 2020, BC Steel Buildings was acquired by Alexander Building Systems, LLC. Under the leadership of owner and president David Alexander, the company has continued to strengthen its position in the steel building industry. With more than 37 years of industry experience dating back to 1989, Alexander has served in numerous roles throughout his career and has helped assemble a highly skilled team of design-build professionals dedicated to supporting and strengthening the builder community.

“BC Steel Buildings is deeply committed to being a dependable and successful steel building supplier while creating meaningful employment opportunities,” said David Alexander. “Our greatest passion is seeing BC Steel Buildings builders thrive and succeed in their local communities. The addition of the industry’s highest-performing 3” x 24” mechanically seamed TS324® trapezoidal roof system to our product offering reinforces our commitment to offering the highest-performing products to our builders and continuing as a leader in our industry.”

About Building Research Systems, Inc.

Building Research Systems, Inc. (BRS) is a product development company with extensive knowledge of the metal building industry, specializing in the development of standing seam roofing systems and innovative products for the advancement of metal roofs. BRS was founded in 1994 by Leo Neyer, who brought more than 30 years of metal building industry experience in developing and selling building systems. BRS created a unique business model that allows companies to market their own fully tested standing seam roofing systems without the research and development costs typically associated with that process. Today, BRS is known for its high-performing roof systems, including TS324® and PanelCraft 216/218, and for its continued focus on innovation, testing, quality control, and support for its licensees.

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