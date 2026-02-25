New Oklahoma Directory Promotes Locally-Owned Restaurants, Launches With 1,800+ Listings

Eat Local OK Logo Eat Local Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eat Local Oklahoma, a new statewide restaurant directory built to spotlight locally-owned restaurants, has officially launched with 1,800+ Oklahoma restaurants listed. The platform is free for users and designed to help Oklahomans quickly find independent restaurants by city and cuisine while supporting local communities.

Eat Local Oklahoma was created to make it easier for people to discover the restaurants that give Oklahoma its character, from neighborhood favorites to small-town staples. The directory focuses on a simple goal: highlight locally-owned places so residents and visitors can choose local with confidence.

“Local restaurants are part of what makes Oklahoma feel like home,” said Don Hermes, creator of Eat Local Oklahoma. “We built this to help people find great locally-owned places faster, and to help those businesses get discovered.”

If users don’t see a favorite locally-owned restaurant listed, they can submit it for free through the website. Submissions are reviewed before being published to help maintain quality and accuracy. Restaurant owners can also choose to upgrade to a Claim & Verified listing to stand out in search results and take control of their presence on the directory, including keeping essentials like hours, phone, and website current, and adding richer details such as menus, online ordering links, photos, and other key information that helps diners decide where to eat.

Eat Local Oklahoma is a MindsEye! initiative. MindsEye! is an Oklahoma City-based full-service advertising agency serving local and national brands through strategy, creative, web development, and digital marketing, building brands and platforms that help businesses get discovered and grow.

Explore the directory: EatLocalOK.com

Submit a restaurant for free: EatLocalOK.com (Submit a Restaurant)

Restaurant owners: Claim & Verified listing options available on EatLocalOK.com

