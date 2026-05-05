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Webinar to explore AI use in cybersecurity, health care technology 

John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, will moderate a webinar May 5 at 1 p.m. ET that will explore how bad actors are leveraging artificial intelligence, emerging risks to watch for, and best practices for responsible AI adoption that will help protect organizations from evolving threats. Scott Trevino, senior vice president of cybersecurity for TRIMEDX, will also provide insight on the evolving threat landscape and practical guidance for organizations. REGISTER NOW

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Webinar to explore AI use in cybersecurity, health care technology 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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