DISRUPTING THE BROKEN MEDICAL STATUS QUO & THE STAR FUND® SOLUTION

The Star Fund® ~ Disrupting the Medical Status Quo

It’s obvious the U.S. healthcare system is broken. In 2025, there were two moments that revealed how vulnerable the U.S. Healthcare system has become.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.” — Mr. Peter Drucker

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s obvious that the U.S. healthcare system is broken. In 2025 for example, there were two moments that revealed how vulnerable the U.S. Healthcare system has become. First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amended parts of its vaccine guidance, in ways that appeared influenced by political pressure, rather than scientific evidence. Second, families across the country received notices that their insurance premiums would rise sharply, unless Congress acted.

As public trust in health institutions continue to erode, due to issues like the rising costs of health care, and clinician burnout for example, the vast majority of American’s have come to realize how vulnerable and broken our U.S. health care system has become. With this at the forefront, it is critical, that holistic alternatives are successfully brought to market, and their results driven support and services are made available.

The first example above signaled how national scientific guidance can tilt toward ideology. The second example shows how fragile and costly it has become to stay healthy. All toll, the same truth was revealed. America currently has a health system that is politically exposed, more imbalanced, and more unstable than ever, as the fractures worsen. Public good or political battleground? This very well could be today’s most critical U.S. healthcare question.

As a first step forward, the Star Fund® collaboratively supports and fundraises for Projects and Products that holistically come to the aid of our Veterans & First Responders. As Peter Drucker once said; “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – this is one of the main reasons for the creation of the Star Fund®.

One of the primary objectives of The Star® & The Star Fund® is to develop, nurture and successfully advance collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, and fundraising efforts. The Star Fund® supports Holistic Wellness and Recovery Projects and Products, that disrupt the inadequate national medical status quo and greatly assist in Making America Healthy Again!

The Star Fund® believes in many ways, that the future, is the past. As ABC Radio Legend Paul Harvey would story tell with his “the rest of the story” segment, The Star® and The Star Fund® live by the adage, that the best way to predict the future is to create it. Where as and once again, life is treated with dignity, safety, and care.

About The Star® & The Star Fund®

The Star® and The Star Fund® is a disabled veteran professional organization dedicated to developing, nurturing and successfully advancing fundraising and collaborative wellness and recovery relationships, delivering proven holistic wellness and recovery support, to our military veterans and first responder heroes, while disrupting the inadequate national medical status quo and greatly assist in Making America Healthy Again. To learn more about the Star Fund® visit us at: https://www.thestar.fund/

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