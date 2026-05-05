Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening
STATE
OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A3003519
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa
Nozka
STATION:
Berlin
Barracks
CONTACT#:
802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:
05/01/2026 at 2211 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION:
Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED:
Anthony
Russell
AGE:
50
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM:
Marie Houghton
AGE:
82
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY
OF INCIDENT:
On
the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin
Barracks responded to a residence in Marshfield, Vermont, regarding a report of
a male causing damage to the property. The individual was identified as Anthony
Russell (50). Further investigation revealed that Russell had caused damage to
the residence and engaged in behavior that was unwanted and threatening toward
multiple neighbors.
On
May 3, 2026, Russell was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County
Superior Court – Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
COURT
ACTION: Y
COURT
DATE/TIME: 05/04/2026 at 1230
hours
COURT:
Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
MUG
SHOT: N/A
*Please
note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the
court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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