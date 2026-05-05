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Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3003519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Alyssa Nozka                          

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2026 at 2211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Russell                                            

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Marie Houghton

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks responded to a residence in Marshfield, Vermont, regarding a report of a male causing damage to the property. The individual was identified as Anthony Russell (50). Further investigation revealed that Russell had caused damage to the residence and engaged in behavior that was unwanted and threatening toward multiple neighbors.

 

On May 3, 2026, Russell was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2026 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Criminal Threatening

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