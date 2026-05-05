First-Rate Moving & Storage Expands Service Area to Methuen, Massachusetts

First-Rate Moving & Storage announced the expansion of its full-service moving and storage operations into Methuen, Massachusetts.

METHUEN, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Methuen, MA — First-Rate Moving & Storage, the Greater Boston-area moving company founded by Jason Sarcione in 2015, today announced the expansion of its full-service moving and storage operations into Methuen, Massachusetts. The expansion brings First-Rate's trusted residential, commercial, and specialty moving services to homeowners, renters, and businesses throughout Methuen and the surrounding Merrimack Valley.With more than ten years of experience and a steady track record of year-over-year growth, First-Rate Moving & Storage now serves Methuen alongside its existing operations in Windham, NH and Naples, FL. Same-day service is available six days a week.A Full Slate of Moving Services in MethuenMethuen-area customers now have access to First-Rate's complete service lineup, built to handle everything from a studio apartment to a large family home or commercial space. Services include:Residential Moving — Houses, apartments, and condos handled with care from start to finishCommercial Moving — Office and business relocations planned around your scheduleLong Distance Moving — Interstate moves with clear pricing and consistent crewsVault Storage — Secure storage solutions for short- or long-term needsPool Table Moving — Specialty handling, including disassembly and reassembly of slate tablesSenior Moving — Patient, respectful moves for seniors and downsizing familiesHot Tub & Spa Moving — Safe transport of hot tubs and spas with proper equipmentFlex Units — Portable storage containers for flexible packing and moving timelinesBuilt on Experience, Grown Through ReputationFirst-Rate's roots go back to Jason Sarcione's early years working as a crewmember for a small moving company in the Greater Boston area. After seeing firsthand how stressful moves were for clients — and how physically demanding the work was for crews — he set out to build a company that did both sides better. First-Rate Moving & Storage opened its doors in 2015, and the business has grown each year since."Moving is one of the most stressful things people go through, especially when there's a home sale or purchase tied to it," said Jason Sarcione, Owner and Founder of First-Rate Moving & Storage. "Our job is to take that part off your plate. Methuen is a natural next step for us — it's a community we already know well, and we're looking forward to being the Methuen movers people here can count on."Why Customers Choose First-RateFirst-Rate Moving & Storage has built its reputation on a few simple commitments:Straight-forward pricing with no hidden chargesExperienced professionals who know how to handle fragile and high-value itemsCustomer care and courtesy as everyday priorities, not afterthoughtsEfficiency through experience that keeps moves on time and on budgetEvery move is planned on-site so the crew can account for the specifics — stairs, tight doorways, fragile pieces, parking logistics — before the truck is loaded. That up-front planning is a big part of why First-Rate's customers come back and refer their friends.Now Booking in Methuen and the Merrimack ValleyFirst-Rate Moving & Storage is currently scheduling moves in Methuen and surrounding communities, including Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, Haverhill, Dracut, and the broader Merrimack Valley. Free quotes are available by phone at (508) 566-7648 or through the company's website at first-ratemoving.net. Same-day service is offered six days a week, subject to availability.About First-Rate Moving & StorageFounded in 2015 by Jason Sarcione, First-Rate Moving & Storage provides residential, commercial, long-distance, and specialty moving services across the Greater Boston area, southern New Hampshire, and Naples, Florida. The company specializes in straightforward pricing, careful handling, and end-to-end service — including pool table and spa moves, senior relocations, vault storage, and flex storage units.Media Contact:Jason SarcioneOwner & Founder, First-Rate Moving & StoragePhone: (508) 566-7648Email: jaysarcione@first-ratemoving.netWebsite: first-ratemoving.net

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