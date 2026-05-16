Road Haugs Moving & Storage Named As Charlotte's Most Reliable Movers with 4.9 Stars & 40+ Years of Expertise

From local moves to long-distance relocations, piano transport, and commercial moving, Road Haugs serves every Charlotte ZIP code with proven expertise.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Road Haugs Moving & Storage has been recognized as one of Charlotte’s most reliable professional moving companies, earning a 4.9-star average rating and building on more than 40 years of experience serving residential and commercial customers across the region. The family-owned company, based in Charlotte, has built its reputation on punctual crews, careful handling, and transparent pricing for both local and interstate relocations. As demand for charlotte local movers continues to grow amid the city’s rapid population increase, Road Haugs has focused on maintaining consistent service standards, from in-home estimates through final delivery. In addition to neighborhood and intracity moves, Road Haugs provides fully licensed and insured long-distance relocation services. Customers seeking long distance movers in charlotte are supported with detailed planning, dedicated move coordinators, and trained crews experienced in multi-day and multi-state moves for households, apartments, and small businesses. Recognizing that many moves require flexible timing, Road Haugs also offers secure, climate-controlled storage options for short-term and long-term needs. Its warehouse facilities support customers who need storage services in charlotte during renovations, corporate relocations, or staged real estate sales, with professional inventory management and itemized records.The company’s high rating is driven in part by online reviews citing careful packing, efficient loading and unloading, and professional communication before, during, and after each move. Road Haugs handles a wide range of projects, including apartment moves, single-family homes, condominium moves, office moves, and specialty item transport. Road Haugs emphasizes trained personnel rather than day labor, with movers who are experienced in protecting floors, doorways, and furnishings. The company offers packing and unpacking assistance, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and transportation of fragile and high-value items, aiming to limit stress and disruption for customers. With more than four decades of continuous operation in the Charlotte area, Road Haugs Moving & Storage has expanded its fleet and service offerings while remaining focused on customer satisfaction, reliability, and careful handling of belongings for each move.About Road Haugs Moving & Storage:Road Haugs Moving & Storage is a family-owned, full-service moving and storage company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. With more than 40 years of experience, the company provides local and long-distance moving services for residential and commercial clients, along with professional packing, loading, and unpacking support. Road Haugs operates secure, climate-controlled storage facilities for both short-term and long-term needs, helping customers bridge gaps between homes, renovations, and business transitions. Known for its trained crews, careful handling, and transparent communication, Road Haugs Moving & Storage has earned a 4.9-star average rating and a reputation as one of Charlotte’s most reliable moving companies.

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