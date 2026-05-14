24/7 Logistic Services Hollywood FL Gears Up for 2026 Peak Moving Season

Hollywood-based mover with 10,000+ customers and 5 million miles driven prepares Broward County residents for the busiest relocation months of the year.

Hollywood and the surrounding Broward area see a real surge every summer, and we've built our team and our fleet specifically to handle that pressure without cutting corners” — Stanislav Vovk

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOLLYWOOD, FL — As the busiest stretch of the moving calendar approaches, 24/7 Logistic Services, the full-service moving company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, is expanding crew capacity and storage availability at its Broward County facility to meet anticipated summer demand.Operating from 2046 McKinley St in Hollywood since 2017, the company has completed relocations for more than 10,000 households and businesses, logging over 5 million miles across the 48 contiguous states. Demand for moving services in South Florida typically peaks between May and September, when school schedules, corporate relocations, and seasonal moves converge.The company offers local moves throughout Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and the wider South Florida region, as well as long-distance and interstate moves to all 48 states. Services include residential and commercial relocations, full packing and unpacking, art and antique handling, senior moves, college student moves, and short- and long-term storage. Transparent flat-rate pricing starts at $120 per hour for local moves with two professional movers and a truck.24/7 Logistic Services is a USDOT-registered carrier (DOT #3005919), maintains its own employees and modern truck fleet, and holds Top Rated and Elite status with HomeAdvisor. The company offers a 30-day free storage-in-transit option, a guaranteed flat rate on long-distance moves, and a $500-off promotion for qualifying relocations booked through its website.Residents and businesses planning a summer move can request a free estimate by calling 800-309-9430 or visiting 247logisticservices.com.About 24/7 Logistic ServicesFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, 24/7 Logistic Services is a full-service local and long-distance moving company serving customers throughout South Florida and across all 48 contiguous states. With more than 10,000 completed relocations and 5 million miles driven, the company specializes in residential, commercial, and specialty moving services, supported by an in-house team and modern truck fleet. For more information, visit https://247logisticservices.com 24/7 Logistic Services2046 McKinley St # 1A, Hollywood, FL 33020, United States(754) 219-6221

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