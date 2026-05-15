Locally Owned 3PDelivery615 Takes Home 2026 Franklin Business Award for Premier Moving and White Glove Delivery

3PDELIVERY615

Recognized for outstanding local moving, white glove delivery, and designer receiving services serving Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and surrounding areas.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3PDelivery615, a locally owned and operated logistics provider, has been named the 2026 Franklin Business Award winner in the Premier Moving and White Glove Delivery category, recognizing the company’s performance, reliability, and customer-focused service in the Franklin community. The Franklin Business Awards program highlights organizations that demonstrate consistent operational excellence, strong customer satisfaction, and positive local impact. 3PDelivery615 was selected for its track record serving residential and commercial clients, including homeowners, designers, retailers, and offices in need of dependable movers and specialized delivery solutions. In an increasingly competitive regional market for relocation and last‑mile logistics, the company has distinguished itself as one of the leading Franklin Movers by emphasizing clear communication, punctuality, and careful handling of furnishings and fixtures. Its services range from local residential moves and small office relocations to tailored support for interior designers and furniture showrooms. As a locally rooted moving company , 3PDelivery615 has built its reputation on detailed planning and on-site professionalism, supporting projects that require coordination with builders, property managers, and design professionals.The company’s teams are trained to work in occupied homes, luxury residences, and high-end commercial spaces where protection of property and minimal disruption are priorities. The award also recognizes the company’s growth in specialized White Glove Delivery Services . These services include room-of-choice placement, light assembly, debris removal, and careful, appointment-based delivery for high-value, delicate, or oversized items. 3PDelivery615 frequently partners with local retailers and designers who rely on consistent, brand-aligned service from warehouse to client home. By offering both standard moving and elevated white glove options under one roof, the company provides Franklin-area households and businesses with a single point of contact for projects ranging from straightforward moves to multi-stop installations and ongoing delivery programs. The 2026 Franklin Business Award underscores how local ownership, service consistency, and attention to detail can contribute to a stronger business community and improved customer experiences across Middle Tennessee.About 3PDELIVERY615:3PDelivery615 is a locally owned moving and logistics company based in Franklin, Tennessee, serving Franklin and the broader Middle Tennessee region. The company focuses on residential moves, designer and retailer deliveries, and commercial projects that require careful coordination and detailed execution. 3PDelivery615 provides standard moving, inside delivery, and white glove solutions, including placement, basic assembly, and removal of packing materials. Known for its emphasis on communication, punctual arrivals, and respectful in-home conduct, 3PDelivery615 is structured to support homeowners, interior designers, furniture stores, and offices seeking reliable, professional handling of furnishings and goods from pickup to final placement.

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