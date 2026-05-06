APFED Celebrates National Eosinophil Awareness Week

Annual event highlights impact of eosinophil-associated diseases.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is recognizing National Eosinophil Awareness Week (May 17–23) by raising awareness of eosinophil-associated diseases, a group of chronic, often underdiagnosed conditions affecting millions of individuals and families in the United States.During this week, APFED also recognizes key global awareness days, including World Eosinophilic Diseases Day on May 18 and World Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) Day on May 22, highlighting the importance of coordinated international efforts to improve understanding and care.Eosinophils are white blood cells involved in immune response. When present in excess, they can cause inflammation and damage in the body, leading to conditions such as eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), eosinophilic asthma, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), and others.“Awareness is critical because many patients face delayed diagnosis and ongoing challenges managing their disease,” said Mary Jo Strobel, Executive Director for APFED. “Through education and advocacy, we aim to improve recognition, support patients and caregivers, and advance research that will lead to better treatments and outcomes.”Throughout the week, APFED will share educational resources and patient stories to improve recognition of these conditions and invites the community to participate in awareness activities, including the Virtual Walk for HOPE, which supports research.These efforts align with broader global observances focused on eosinophil-associated diseases, reinforcing the importance of coordinated awareness and action worldwide. Learn more at apfed.org/awareness Eosinophil-associated diseases can significantly impact quality of life and often require long-term, coordinated care. Increased awareness can support earlier diagnosis, more personalized treatment, and improved outcomes.APFED encourages individuals, families, clinicians, and advocates to:• Learn about eosinophil-associated diseases• Share educational resources and patient stories• Engage on social media using #NEAW, #WorldEosDay, #WorldEoEDay, #FoodShouldntHurt, #MagentaTakeover, and #EosAware• Support research and advocacy effortsFor more information, visit apfed.org /awareness.About APFEDThe American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2001. APFED is dedicated to preventing and curing eosinophil-associated diseases while enhancing quality of life for patients and families through education, awareness, research, advocacy, and support. Learn more at apfed.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.