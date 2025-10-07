APFED Highlights Nationwide 'EoE Awareness on the Move' Campaign

High-traffic placements invite the public to spot symptoms, share #EoEOnTheMove, and help spark earlier diagnoses.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) today highlighted upcoming placements for EoE Awareness on the Move, a nationwide campaign designed to raise the visibility of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic and often-misdiagnosed disease affecting an estimated 1 in 700 Americans.While APFED has led many successful awareness initiatives over the years to shed light on EoE and other eosinophil-associated diseases, EoE Awareness on the Move is the organization’s latest public campaign, using high-visibility billboards to increase recognition of EoE symptoms and encourage earlier conversations with healthcare providers.This latest campaign launched in May 2025 with placements in San Diego and expanded to the Baltimore/Washington region in July. Building on that momentum, the campaign is rolling out this fall and winter in additional cities nationwide.Campaign placements include:• Anaheim (Garden Grove Freeway South): until October 28, 2025• Boston MBTA (Red & Green Lines): October 13 – November 10, 2025• Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW): October 27 – November 23, 2025• Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): October 27 – November 23, 2025• Orlando Brightline (High-Speed Rail): November 3 – November 28, 2025“Raising visibility of EoE is critical to shortening the journey to diagnosis,” said APFED’s Executive Director, Mary Jo Strobel. “Untreated EoE can cause ongoing inflammation and lead to serious complications. By helping individuals recognize symptoms earlier and seek clinical care, we can reduce delays in diagnosis and improve outcomes.”APFED invites the public to help amplify awareness by sharing photos of campaign placements on social media with #EoEOnTheMove and tagging their location. If you see one of these ads while traveling, snap a photo and post it — every share helps raise visibility and spark important conversations about EoE.The campaign is made possible through the support of Sanofi, Regeneron, and Takeda.To learn more about EoE Awareness on the Move, visit apfed.org/eoeonthemove About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education, research, advocacy, and support. For more information or to support APFED’s work, visit apfed.org

