NY Islanders' 'Hockey with a Heart' Program to Benefit APFED on March 13

50/50 Raffle at Upcoming Islanders Game Will Support Eosinophilic Disease Research

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED), a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophilic diseases, is proud to announce its participation in the New York Islanders' Hockey with a Heart program. On March 13, 2026, APFED will sell 50/50 raffle tickets at the Islanders' 7:00 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Kings, with a portion of proceeds benefiting eosinophilic disease research.Hockey with a Heart is an Islanders initiative that connects the team's enthusiastic fan community with area nonprofits, raising funds for meaningful causes close to home. APFED's selection as a benefiting organization provides a unique opportunity to bring visibility to eosinophilic diseases, a group of chronic conditions that can affect varying organ systems throughout the body and are often misdiagnosed for years before patients receive proper care.Logan, a Malverne, NY resident, was diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) at just five years old. Before his diagnosis, years of feeding challenges, stomach pain, and vomiting left his family searching for answers. Once they learned he had EoE, a chronic disease of the esophagus, it became clear that something as basic as eating could cause him real pain.With support from a dedicated medical team at NYU and resources from APFED, Logan's family found guidance on treatment options, dietary management, and, just as importantly, connection with others facing similar challenges. Since his diagnosis, Logan has undergone multiple medication trials and endoscopies every six to twelve months, navigating daily food restrictions that complicate ordinary childhood moments.Yet Logan, now 11, meets these challenges with remarkable resilience. Events like Hockey with a Heart bring visibility to invisible illnesses like EoE, reminding families like Logan’s that they are not alone. As his mother reflects, “Community changes everything.”"We are grateful to the New York Islanders for this incredible opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the eosinophilic disease community," said Bette Marchese, Partnership Coordinator for APFED. "Every dollar raised helps APFED continue its mission of supporting patients and families who face these complex and often misunderstood conditions every day."Fans attending the March 13 game are encouraged to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets from APFED representatives in the concourse of the arena. Half of the raffle proceeds go to the winning ticket holder, while a portion of the proceeds will benefit APFED's research and patient support programs. Individuals located in New York can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets online at islanders5050.com to support the cause.About APFEDThe American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2001. APFED's mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophilic disorders through education, research, support, and advocacy. For more information, visit apfed.org About the New York IslandersThe New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, two general managers and one coach inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.UBS Arena is the team's state-of-the-art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations, and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or online at IslesLab.com

