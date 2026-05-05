Adrianne Hillman Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adrianne Hillman, Founder and CEO of Salt + Light Works, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how human-centered, integrated housing and care models can transform responses to homelessness through dignity, belonging, and long-term stability.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs and leaders who have built meaningful impact. The series gives viewers an inside look at real strategies, leadership lessons, and growth principles. More information can be found on their website In her episode, Hillman explores how combining permanent supportive housing with on-site care, workforce development, and community life can create measurable pathways out of homelessness, and why rethinking conventional systems is essential for sustainable social impact.Adrianne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/adrianne-hillman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.